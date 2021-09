WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD Designed For 24/7 Application Launched

The fast-caching power of the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD delivers robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance compared to WD SATA SSDs.Tackle 24/7 NAS workload environments with reliability and endurance of up to 5100 TBW (WD Red SN700 NVMe SST 4TB model), backed by a 5-year limited warranty.Tame your SMB’s toughest projects—from virtualization to collaborative editing to intensive database storage with efficient caching—with storage designed to outperform while helping to lower your TCO.Even in smaller operations, multiple people working at the same time can tax a NAS device. NVMe caching easily handles random workloads in multi-user, multitasking applications to let small-to-medium businesses do more.Keep ahead of the data explosion with huge capacities up to 4TB.Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with many of today’s most popular NAS systems for maximum flexibility to optimize your workflow.The WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD is now available at the Western Digital Store and partner resellers. See pricing below.WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD 250GB: $64.99500GB: $79.991TB: $144.992TB: $289.994TB: $649.99 (currently listed at Amazon for $479.99)