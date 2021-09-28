WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD Designed For 24/7 Application Launched

Western Digital launches the new WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD designed for 24/7 environments and always-on applications having superior reliability and endurance compared to the brands other client NVMe SSD products. The WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD features robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance are perfect for multi-user, multitasking applications from virtualization to collaborative edition to intensive database storage with efficient caching. Just like the other WD Red products, the WD Red SN700 is purpose-built and tested for NAS devices.
Accelerate Your NAS
The fast-caching power of the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD delivers robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance compared to WD SATA SSDs.
Built to Last
Tackle 24/7 NAS workload environments with reliability and endurance of up to 5100 TBW (WD Red SN700 NVMe SST 4TB model), backed by a 5-year limited warranty.
Step Up to NVMe
Tame your SMBs toughest projectsfrom virtualization to collaborative editing to intensive database storage with efficient cachingwith storage designed to outperform while helping to lower your TCO.
Perfect for SMBs
Even in smaller operations, multiple people working at the same time can tax a NAS device. NVMe caching easily handles random workloads in multi-user, multitasking applications to let small-to-medium businesses do more.
Scale Up to Keep Up
Keep ahead of the data explosion with huge capacities up to 4TB.
Optimize Your Workflow
Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with many of todays most popular NAS systems for maximum flexibility to optimize your workflow.
Pricing and Availability
The WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD is now available at the Western Digital Store and partner resellers. See pricing below.
WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD 250GB: $64.99
500GB: $79.99
1TB: $144.99
2TB: $289.99
4TB: $649.99 (currently listed at Amazon for $479.99)