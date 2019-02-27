Western Digital Announces WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD

Western Digital has launched a new solution for the growing community of creators around the world: the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD. The new internal flash drive is a powerful solution for upgrading current PCs or optimizing a custom build. The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is basically a DRAM-less version of the WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD making it a bit affordable.
Each purchase of a WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD comes with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, offering access to some of the world's best creative apps and services such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign. Available in countries where Adobe Creative Cloud Individual Subscription is available.
Comparison
WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD 1TB ($109.99)
Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4
Sequential Read Performance: 3500MB/s
Sequential Write Performance: 3000MB/s
Endurance (TBW): 600
WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD 1TB ($94.99)
Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4
Sequential Read Performance: 2400MB/s
Sequential Write Performance: 1950MB/s
Endurance (TBW): 600
WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD 1TB ($119.99 without heatsink model)
Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4
Sequential Read Performance: 3430MB/s
Sequential Write Performance: 3000MB/s
Endurance (TBW): 600
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is backed with a 5-year warranty or until Max Endurance (TBW) limit, whichever occurs first. The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities for $53.99, $57.99, and $109.99, respectively.
The WD Blue SN750 NVMe SSD is coming soon on the Western Digital Store.