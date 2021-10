Western Digital Announces WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD

WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD 1TB ($109.99)Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4Sequential Read Performance: 3500MB/sSequential Write Performance: 3000MB/sEndurance (TBW): 600WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD 1TB ($94.99)Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4Sequential Read Performance: 2400MB/sSequential Write Performance: 1950MB/sEndurance (TBW): 600WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD 1TB ($119.99 without heatsink model)Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4Sequential Read Performance: 3430MB/sSequential Write Performance: 3000MB/sEndurance (TBW): 600The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is backed with a 5-year warranty or until Max Endurance (TBW) limit, whichever occurs first. The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities for $53.99, $57.99, and $109.99, respectively.The WD Blue SN750 NVMe SSD is coming soon on the Western Digital Store