Western Digital Introduces Next-Gen WD_BLACK Gaming Storage Products

Western Digital introduces three new and upcoming products for its WD_BLACK portfolio of storage solutions. These include its first NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology, a fully bootable Gen3 x8 add-in-card, and a Thunderbolt 3-powered NVMe SSD gaming dock, each offering eye-catching RGB lighting options.
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
The WD_BLACK SN850 is built with the WD_BLACK G2 controller and optimized for top-tier and high-intensive gaming, delivering read/write speeds of up to 7000/5300 MB/s. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD also delivers improved low queue-depth performance over its predecessor, allowing both gaming and everyday users to experience smoother loading of applications. It comes with an optional RGB-enabled heatsink model that cuts down on thermal throttling.
The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version will be available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities starting at $149.99 (MSRP USD), now available at the WD Store.
WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card
For gamers looking to achieve next-gen performance in a current-gen setup, this fully bootable plug and play add-in card is one of the fastest PCIe Gen3 x8 solutions on the market. Powered by two internal SSDs in RAID 0 and PCIe Gen3 x8 technology, gamers can experience read speeds up to 6500 MB/s and write speeds up to 4100MB/s (2TB and 4TB models), giving them lightning-fast gameplay so they can spend less time waiting and more time playing.
The WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities starting at $299.99 (MSRP USD), now available at the WD Store.
WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD
The WD_BLACK D50 is a compact, high-performance gaming dock SSD, with heatsink design, transforms a Thunderbolt 3-compatible laptop into an integrated and immersive gaming station. An optimal solution for gamers looking to streamline their setup, the dock offers superfast speeds with NVMe technology, more capacity for games, and multiple ports for accessories all powered by a single Thunderbolt 3 cord. The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is complete with customizable RGB lighting controlled through the WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only).
The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is available in a 1TB capacity2 starting at $499.99 (MSRP USD). A non-SSD option, the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock, is also available for purchase for $319.99 (MSRP USD). The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock is now available at the WD Store.
Source: Western Digital