Western Digital Intros WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD

Specifications and Comparison

Product Numbers

240 GB: WDS240G2G0C

480 GB: WDS480G2G0C

960 GB: WDS960G2G0C



Speed

WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 240GB: 2400/900MB/s Sequential Read/Write

WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 480GB: 2400/1650MB/s Sequential Read/Write

WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 960GB: 2400/1900MB/s Sequential Read/Write



Pricing

WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 240GB: $43.99 MSRP

WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 480GB: $54.99 MSRP

WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 960GB: $99.99 MSRP



Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty



Comparison

WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 960GB: 2400/1900MB/s Sequential Read/Write

WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD 1TB: 2400/1950MB/s Sequential Read/Write

WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD 1TB: 3470/3000MB/s Sequential Read/Write

