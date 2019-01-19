Western Digital Intros WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD

Western Digital expands its NVMe SSD portfolio with the new WD Green SN350 NVMe value-oriented solid-state drives. The WD Green SN350 NVMe fills in the gap between the M.2 SATA SSD offerings and the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD Series. The WD Green SN350 delivers cost-effective NVMe technology to daily drivers.
The WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD comes in a slim M.2 2280 form-factor, compatible with desktop PCs and laptops. Use the free and downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard application to monitor the health of your drive for added peace of mind. Western Digital backs the WD Green SN350 with a 3-year limited warranty, shorter than the WD Blue SN550s 5-year limited warranty.
Specifications and Comparison
Product Numbers
240 GB: WDS240G2G0C
480 GB: WDS480G2G0C
960 GB: WDS960G2G0C
Speed
WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 240GB: 2400/900MB/s Sequential Read/Write
WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 480GB: 2400/1650MB/s Sequential Read/Write
WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 960GB: 2400/1900MB/s Sequential Read/Write
Pricing
WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 240GB: $43.99 MSRP
WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 480GB: $54.99 MSRP
WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 960GB: $99.99 MSRP
Warranty
3-Year Limited Warranty
Comparison
WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD 960GB: 2400/1900MB/s Sequential Read/Write
WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD 1TB: 2400/1950MB/s Sequential Read/Write
WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD 1TB: 3470/3000MB/s Sequential Read/Write
Learn more about the WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD Series at Western Digital.