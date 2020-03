World RX Esports Invitational Starting this Weekend

Qualifier Format

The Invitational and Qualifier are only available on SteamStart Time: Saturday, March 28 at 10.00 UTCFinish Time: Sunday, March 29 at 10.00 UTCFind the event in My Team > EventsYou can use any 2018 RX Supercar you have in your GarageTrack: Circuit de Barcelona-CatalunyaConditions: Daytime / ClearLaps: 6 (5 + 1 Joker)Your total cumulative time across all laps is added to the Leaderboards.Learn more about the Qualifier Format at Codemasters Blog