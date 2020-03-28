World RX Esports Invitational Starting this Weekend

Motorsport Games, Codemaster, and the FIA World Rallycross Championship launch the World RX Esports Invitational this 28th of March, 2020. Presented in partnership with Monster Energy, online racers will get the chance to race against the FIA World Rallycross Championship drivers as the qualifying goes live on DiRT Rally 2.0. The series will be held on the dates of selected rounds of the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy that has been postponed due to health concerns and government regulations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first race, the Barcelona World RX Esports Invitational, will be held on Sunday 19th April using DiRT Rally 2.0 on PC via Steam. Read the qualifier information below.
A number of the official World RX drivers will be taking part in the championship and fans around the world will have the opportunity to earn a place on the grid against these stars when the Qualifying event goes live on DiRT Rally 2.0 on PC this Saturday (28th March). The top drivers who complete the 6-lap race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the fastest time will be invited to take part in the live-streamed showcase. In order to enter, PC Steam players should go to the My Team section of DiRT Rally 2.0 on Saturday 28th March from 10 AM (GMT) and select the specially-marked promotional FIA World Rallycross tile from the Events screen.
Qualifier Format
The Invitational and Qualifier are only available on Steam
Start Time: Saturday, March 28 at 10.00 UTC
Finish Time: Sunday, March 29 at 10.00 UTC
Find the event in My Team > Events
You can use any 2018 RX Supercar you have in your Garage
Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Conditions: Daytime / Clear
Laps: 6 (5 + 1 Joker)
Your total cumulative time across all laps is added to the Leaderboards.
Learn more about the Qualifier Format at Codemasters Blog.
Source: Codemasters