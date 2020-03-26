World War Z, Figment, and Tormentor X Punisher Free at Epic Games Store

Epic Games releases its latest batch of free games including World War Z, Figment, and Tormentor X Punisher, available for free until April 2, 2020, at the Epic Games Store.
World War Z
World War Z is a heart-pounding four-player cooperative third-person shooter featuring massive swarms of zombies that recklessly rush their living prey. Focused on fast-paced gameplay -- and inspired by the incredibly popular Paramount Pictures property of the same name -- World War Z explores new storylines and characters from around the world intense, overwhelming, gruesomely exciting missions crafted specifically for modern PCs.
Grab your free copy of World War Z at the Epic Games Store.
Figment
Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humour and multi-layered narrative. A strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges, and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads.
Grab your free copy of Figment at the Epic Games Store.
Tormentor X Punisher
Everything in Tormentor X Punisher can be killed in one hit, including bosses and yourself. Bosses change the shape of the arena, conjuring rooms and traps to make it more hellish and brutal. Demons adjust to your play style and punish you accordingly. Explore and discover new ways of killing enemies to gain cool upgrades. Reload your machine gun by firing your shotgun. Kill, destroy demons, rack up combos, get upgrades by performing unique kills, and try to survive the constant onslaught. Oh, and look good to your friends by smashing their scores on the leaderboards.
Grab a free copy of Tormentor X Punisher at the Epic Games Store.