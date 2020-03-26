World War Z, Figment, and Tormentor X Punisher Free at Epic Games Store

World War Z

Figment

Tormentor X Punisher

World War Z is a heart-pounding four-player cooperative third-person shooter featuring massive swarms of zombies that recklessly rush their living prey. Focused on fast-paced gameplay -- and inspired by the incredibly popular Paramount Pictures property of the same name -- World War Z explores new storylines and characters from around the world intense, overwhelming, gruesomely exciting missions crafted specifically for modern PCs.Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humour and multi-layered narrative. A strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges, and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads.Everything in Tormentor X Punisher can be killed in one hit, including bosses and yourself. Bosses change the shape of the arena, conjuring rooms and traps to make it more hellish and brutal. Demons adjust to your play style and punish you accordingly. Explore and discover new ways of killing enemies to gain cool upgrades. Reload your machine gun by firing your shotgun. Kill, destroy demons, rack up combos, get upgrades by performing unique kills, and try to survive the constant onslaught. Oh, and look good to your friends by smashing their scores on the leaderboards.