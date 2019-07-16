World's First-Ever Bendable OLED TV: The LG OLED Flex LX3

CORSAIR revealed the worlds first-ever bendable OLED gaming monitor, the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240, last week at Gamescom 2022. The gaming monitor features LG Displays flexible W-OLED display. It would not be a surprise if LG Electronics also release their own. Today, LG Electronics announces the worlds first-ever bendable OLED TV the LG OLED Flex LX3.
While CORSAIR claims the first bendable OLED gaming monitor, LG claims the first bendable OLED TV. The LG OLED Flex LX3 is a bit smaller having a 42-inch bendable OLED display, the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX has a more massive 45-inch display. Nevertheless, the LG OLED Flex LX3 is packed with gaming-oriented features even though LG markets it as an OLED TV even the press release kit includes the photo above that suggests gaming use. The LG LX3 features 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and supports the latest technologies including HDMI 2.1 as well as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM). Furthermore, the LG LX3 is G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certified. Read the full press release below.
Press Release
LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG OLED Flex (model LX3), an innovative new TV boasting the worlds first bendable 42-inch OLED screen. Perfect for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming, and for enjoying live TV broadcasts and content streaming services, LG OLED Flex ushers in a whole new era of screen customizability. The LX3s remarkable display can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved (900R),1 letting users choose their ideal arc from twenty levels of curvature, for a truly personalized viewing experience.
The game-changing form factor of the LG OLED Flex is made possible by LGs backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology. Whether flat or curved, the LG OLED Evo technology-equipped LX3 delivers the same exceptional picture quality and performance that have made LG OLED the choice of discerning consumers the world over. Providing infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors (100 percent color fidelity certified), a lightning-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag, LG OLED Flex will make users feel like theyre part of the on-screen action.
In addition to lifelike image quality, powered by Alpha 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor and unique picture algorithms, LG OLED Flex offers outstanding eye comfort as evidenced by its multiple flicker-free, glare-free certifications. Easier on the eyes, the LX3s OLED screen enables users to enjoy longer gaming sessions and binge-watch their favorite shows without experiencing eye fatigue. Meanwhile, the application of LGs super anti-reflection (SAR) coating helps to reduce visual distractions, so that users can focus all their attention on whats on screen.
With compelling customization options for a more personalized user experience, the bendable 42-inch display is unlike anything else on the market. Users can quickly adjust the LX3s curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels. Additionally, the screen of LG OLED Flex can be tilted toward up to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand up or down by 140 millimeters guaranteeing ergonomic comfort for those who like to sit up, and those who like to lean back.
Whats more, the LX3 comes with exclusive features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience. For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image according to their individual preferences or the genre of game theyre playing. Fans of role playing games (RPGs), racing games or platformers will likely want to use all 42 inches of the screen, while real time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) gamers might prefer a 32- or 27-inch image that allows them to see everything going on in the game-environment at a glance. The image resize feature can be easily accessed from the ultra-convenient Gaming Dashboard menu, where users can also choose the position high, low or centered of the smaller image on screen.
The new Game app, which is exclusive to the LX3, supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps, such as Twitch and YouTube, and provides a list of connected external input devices, all on the same screen. Revamped for LG OLED Flex, LGs Gaming Optimizer adds customized sound settings for specific game genres to its diverse range of gamer-centric picture and audio options. Its dedicated game sound settings menu includes an equalizer, switches for AI Game Sound and Dolby Atmos, and offers access to advanced audio settings, enabling users to tailor the gaming experience precisely how they want it.
Gamers will also appreciate the LX3s Multi View mode, which allows them to view content from two different sources simultaneously and select which audio they want to hear. This means they can play a PC or a console game while watching YouTube videos streamed from their smartphone at the same time.
For maximum convenience, the Switching Hub function makes it possible to use the LG OLED Flexs built-in microphone and any devices connected via its USB ports such as a headset, keyboard or mouse with a PC connected by HDMI cable. By pressing the source switching button on the side of the LX3s stand, users can switch device connection back and forth between PC and LG OLED Flex without having to physically disconnect and reconnect anything. Additionally, the built-in mic provides effective echo-cancellation for crystal-clear voice chatting while gaming.
The LX3 also delivers excellent sound with two front-firing 40W speakers that help further elevate the gaming and content-viewing experience. And with built-in support for Dolby Atmos, the TV adds greater clarity, depth and liveliness to audio on compatible titles.
LGs outstanding OLED TV lineup, including the new LG OLED Flex, offers one of the best big-screen gaming experiences around, with support for Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 120Hz and the latest HDMI 2.1 features, such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM). Moreover, LGs bendable display is G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certified, ensuring tear- and stutter-free visuals that help bring games fully to life.
To complete the personalized user experience, LG OLED Flex incorporates a customizable lighting feature into its shield-like rear design. The LX3s lighting enhances the atmosphere by synchronizing with the video or audio of the content playing on screen, offering five modes for users to choose from.
LG Flex will be on display at IFA 2022 in LGs booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin.
Source: LG Newsroom