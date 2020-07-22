Worlds First WiFi 6E Router - ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000
ASUS presents the worlds first WiFi 6E router with powerful a 6GHz band the ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 gaming router. The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 features the newly available 6GHz frequency band, with up to 7 extra 160MHz channels and massively expanded device capacity. It brings a new era of Wi-Fi, delivering up to 11Gbps combined WiFi speeds; 2Gbps WAN aggregation, and 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN for high-bandwidth 4K/8K streaming in densely populated networks.
The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 comes with Advanced software features include Triple-Level Game Acceleration, VPN Fusion, ASUS AiMesh, and ASUS AiProtection Pro for total game network control. The gaming router comes with smart RGB lighting which can be configured to reflect network status via the ASUS Router app.
Triple-Level Game Acceleration
The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 provides triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic every step of the way. This lowers ping rates and reduces game latency for an amazing gaming experience.
VPN Fusion
VPN Fusion lets you run both a VPN and an ordinary internet connection simultaneously! So even if other network users need to use a VPN, you can still enjoy maximum gaming speeds.
ASUS AiMesh
ASUS AiMesh allows you to create a whole-home WiFi network using GT-AXE11000 with multiple ASUS routers. AiMesh is powerful, flexible and you can use a mix of ASUS router models. ASUS AiMesh gives you time-saving central control and seamless roaming capability.
ASUS AiProtection Pro
The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 features AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro, with automatic, regularly updated security signatures to protect your devices and personal data from internet threats. This powerful security solution includes advanced parental controls, including the ability to block specific websites and mobile app types.
Pricing and Availability
The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 is now available for pre-order at partner resellers worldwide for $549.99 in the United States, £379.99 in the United Kingdom, $769 in Australia. Shipping this January 29, 2021. See store links below.
United States: Amazon / Newegg
United Kingdom: Scan Computers / Overclockers UK
Australia: Scorptec Computers / PC Case Gear
