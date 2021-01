The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 provides triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic every step of the way. This lowers ping rates and reduces game latency for an amazing gaming experience.VPN Fusion lets you run both a VPN and an ordinary internet connection — simultaneously! So even if other network users need to use a VPN, you can still enjoy maximum gaming speeds.ASUS AiMesh allows you to create a whole-home WiFi network using GT-AXE11000 with multiple ASUS routers. AiMesh is powerful, flexible and you can use a mix of ASUS router models. ASUS AiMesh gives you time-saving central control and seamless roaming capability.The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 features AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro , with automatic, regularly updated security signatures to protect your devices and personal data from internet threats. This powerful security solution includes advanced parental controls, including the ability to block specific websites and mobile app types.The ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 is now available for pre-order at partner resellers worldwide for $549.99 in the United States, £379.99 in the United Kingdom, $769 in Australia. Shipping this January 29, 2021. See store links below.United States: Amazon United Kingdom: Scan Computers Australia: Scorptec Computers