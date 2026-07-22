XERON Launches NEX C53 and NEX C33 Panoramic Cases for Gaming Builds

XERON has launched the NEX C53 and NEX C33 panoramic PC cases, offering a dual tempered glass design, four pre-installed ARGB fans, and broad hardware compatibility at an affordable price. Built to showcase modern gaming PC builds, both cases feature seamless front and side tempered glass panels that provide a clear view of the system interior. Support for flagship graphics cards, 360mm liquid cooling radiators, BTF motherboards, and four pre-installed daisy-chained ARGB fans ensures strong cooling performance and excellent value straight out of the box.
XERON NEX C53
Designed for enthusiasts who want the flexibility of a full-size ATX system in a compact footprint, the XERON NEX C53 combines broad hardware compatibility with an innovative internal layout. Measuring just 435 × 235 × 435 mm, the chassis supports graphics cards up to 425mm long, CPU air coolers up to 180mm tall, and top-mounted 360mm radiators, making it well suited for high-performance gaming and content creation systems. An adjustable bottom fan bracket with a 12° tilt optimises airflow directly towards the graphics card for improved cooling.
Key Features
Compact ATX design supporting ATX and Micro-ATX BTF motherboards
Dual tempered glass panels for a panoramic view of internal hardware
Supports up to seven 120mm fans and 360mm radiators
Four pre-installed daisy-chained reverse-blade ARGB fans with ring-blade design
Front-mounted PSU layout for improved space utilisation and cleaner cable management
Adjustable 12° bottom fan bracket for enhanced GPU cooling
GPU support bracket to prevent graphics card sag and protect the PCIe slot
Front I/O with USB Type-C Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) and dual USB 3.0 ports
Hidden side-panel handle for cleaner aesthetics and easier access
Eco-friendly premium surface coating
XERON NEX C33
The XERON NEX C33 brings the same premium panoramic design to Micro-ATX builders in a smaller 435 × 235 × 355 mm chassis. Despite its compact dimensions, it supports graphics cards up to 425mm long, CPU air coolers up to 180mm tall, and 360mm radiators, making it an excellent choice for compact gaming systems without compromising cooling performance or upgrade potential.
Key Features
Compact Micro-ATX design supporting Micro-ATX BTF motherboards
Dual tempered glass panels with a panoramic layout
Supports graphics cards up to 425mm, CPU coolers up to 180mm, and 360mm radiators
Four pre-installed daisy-chained reverse-blade ARGB fans with ring-blade design
Front-mounted PSU layout for improved space efficiency
GPU support bracket to prevent graphics card sag and protect the PCIe slot
Front I/O with USB Type-C Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) and dual USB 3.0 ports
Hidden side-panel handle for quick access and a clean exterior
Eco-friendly premium surface coating
Pricing and Availability
The XERON NEX C53 and NEX C33 are available in black and white colours. See pricing and product links below.
XERON NEX C53 Black US$64.99
XERON NEX C53 White US$69.99
XERON NEX C33 Black US$59.99
XERON NEX C33 White US$64.99