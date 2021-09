XFX Introduces Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Waterblock Limited Edition

The XFX Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Waterblock Limited Edition uses a specially designed water block from EKWB. The base is made of nickel-plated high-grade copper with CNC-machined inlets. The top is CNC-machined acrylic to display coolant colour. It uses high-quality EPDM O-rings to ensure seal and comes with brass standoffs.The XFX Speedster ZERO Waterblock features fully addressable RGB lighting. It is compatible with many popular RGB sync technologies from major motherboard manufacturers.The XFX Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB comes with dual BIOS giving it better protection against firmware update failures. The graphics card is also ideal for overclocking with its 14+2 Phase Power Design, providing a larger V-Core than the reference model.The XFX Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Limited Edition graphics card is currently available for pre-order on Newegg for $1,799.99, releasing this October 1, 2021.