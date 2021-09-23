XFX Introduces Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Waterblock Limited Edition

XFX introduces the Speedster ZERO AMD Radeon RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Waterblock Limited Edition graphics card. It features a full-cover waterblock and backplate by EK Water Blocks, a world-renowned maker of liquid cooling solutions. With its superior thermal solution, the Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB has a higher Boost Clock of up to 2525 MHz (reference model up to 2250 MHz) and Game Clock of up to 2375 MHz. The Speedster ZERO limited edition comes with three 8-pin power connectors with a recommended power supply of 1000W. Another advantage of the XFX Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Waterblock Limited Edition is its slim 2-slot thickness.
Thermal Solution by EKWB
The XFX Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Waterblock Limited Edition uses a specially designed water block from EKWB. The base is made of nickel-plated high-grade copper with CNC-machined inlets. The top is CNC-machined acrylic to display coolant colour. It uses high-quality EPDM O-rings to ensure seal and comes with brass standoffs.
Addressable RGB Lighting
The XFX Speedster ZERO Waterblock features fully addressable RGB lighting. It is compatible with many popular RGB sync technologies from major motherboard manufacturers.
Premium Features
The XFX Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB comes with dual BIOS giving it better protection against firmware update failures. The graphics card is also ideal for overclocking with its 14+2 Phase Power Design, providing a larger V-Core than the reference model.
Pricing and Availability
The XFX Speedster ZERO RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Limited Edition graphics card is currently available for pre-order on Newegg for $1,799.99, releasing this October 1, 2021.