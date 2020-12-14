XFX Intros Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultra Gaming

XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Specifications

Model Number: RX-69XTACUD9

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Bus Type: PCI-E 4.0

Base Clock: Up to 1925 MHz

Game Clock: Up To 2105 MHz

Boost Clock: Up to 2340 MHz

Stream Processors: 5120

Memory Bus: 256bit

Memory Clock: 16 Gbps

Memory Size: 16 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6

Card Profile: Triple Slot

Thermal Solution: 3 Fan

Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIe

Minimum Power Requirement: 850W

The XFX Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultra Gaming sports a similar cooling solution and aesthetics as the XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, having similar graphics card dimensions except for thickness. The RX 6900 XT model is 57mm thick while the RX 6800 XT model is only 54mm thick. The graphics card is mostly black including the shroud, fans, and backplate except for the exposed aluminium heatsink fins. A more pronounced RGB-lit AMD Radeon branding is also noticeable on the side of the graphics card, an aesthetic feature lacking in the previous generation XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT THICC III Ultra graphics card.Learn more about the XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultra Gaming graphics card at XFX.com