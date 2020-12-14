XFX Intros Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultra Gaming

XFX introduces its latest addition to AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards - the Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultra Gaming. Featuring the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU powers a new generation of competitive and 4K gaming with vivid visuals and elevated gaming experiences. The MERC 319 is XFXs custom models for the Radeon RX 6000 Series.
The XFX Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultra Gaming sports a similar cooling solution and aesthetics as the XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, having similar graphics card dimensions except for thickness. The RX 6900 XT model is 57mm thick while the RX 6800 XT model is only 54mm thick. The graphics card is mostly black including the shroud, fans, and backplate except for the exposed aluminium heatsink fins. A more pronounced RGB-lit AMD Radeon branding is also noticeable on the side of the graphics card, an aesthetic feature lacking in the previous generation XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT THICC III Ultra graphics card.
Check out our XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT review below.
XFX Speedster MERC 319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Specifications
Model Number: RX-69XTACUD9
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Bus Type: PCI-E 4.0
Base Clock: Up to 1925 MHz
Game Clock: Up To 2105 MHz
Boost Clock: Up to 2340 MHz
Stream Processors: 5120
Memory Bus: 256bit
Memory Clock: 16 Gbps
Memory Size: 16 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Card Profile: Triple Slot
Thermal Solution: 3 Fan
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Minimum Power Requirement: 850W
