Xigmatek Presents OMG Micro-ATX Chassis

Xigmatek presents the OMG micro-ATX chassis sporting a unique OMG! meshed front panel with a black and red colour theme. The Xigmatek OMG packs a window tempered glass side panel for viewing pleasure of the interior which has a power supply shroud to hide cables and anything unwanted to be seen. The OMG chassis supports up to five 120mm cooling fans offering decent cooling options. The OMG chassis supports up to 240mm radiators in the top and front interior panels of the chassis for all-in-one liquid coolers. The chassis also comes with removable fan filters on its top and bottom air vents to keep dust away from the interior as well as for easy maintenance and cleaning.
The Xigmatek OMG chassis supports micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards only. However, it supports long graphics cards of up to 320mm in length and CPU coolers of up to 170mm in height. The covered power supply bay supports PSUs of up to 165mm in length. The drive bays supports two 3.5 HDDs along with mounts for two 2.5 drives behind the motherboard panel.
Specifications
Model: OMG
Dimension: 366 x 210 x 395mm (LWH)
Storage: 2x 2.5 / 2x 3.5
PCI Slots: 4
Motherboard Support: Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Power Supply: Standard PS2 ATX
Fan Support: 2x 120mm/140mm front, 2x 120mm top, 1x 120mm rear
Radiator Support: 240mm top, 240mm front, 120mm rear
I/O Panel: 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio
Model: OMG
Dimension: 366 x 210 x 395mm (LWH)
Storage: 2x 2.5 / 2x 3.5
PCI Slots: 4
Motherboard Support: Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Power Supply: Standard PS2 ATX
Fan Support: 2x 120mm/140mm front, 2x 120mm top, 1x 120mm rear
Radiator Support: 240mm top, 240mm front, 120mm rear
I/O Panel: 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio
Xigmatek did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Xigmatek OMG chassis at Xigmatek.com.