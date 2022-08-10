XPG HURRICANE ARGB PWM 120mm and 140mm Fans Revealed

XPG today announced their new HURRICANE ARGB PWM cooling fans available in 120mm and 140mm variants. The new XPG HURRICANE line comes in both 120mm and 140mm sizes and It was built for users that require top cooling performance without foregoing aesthetics and without compromises. The XPG HURRICANE 120 ARGB PWM runs up to 2000 RPM, generating up to 61.5 CFM of cool air with 1.42 mmAq of static pressure. On the other hand, the XPG HURRICANE 140 ARGB PWM runs up to 1800 RPM, generating up to 91 CFM of cool air with 2.2 mmAq of static pressure.
Engineered for Excellence
XPG has made great strides in the development of its cooling portfolio with both AIO liquid coolers and the market-leading XPG VENTO fan series, culminating with the top-of-the-line XPG VENTO PRO. Today, XPG is proud to announce the addition of a new family of high-performance cooling fans, named XPG HURRICANE.
With fan speeds up to 2000 and 1800 RPM respectively, the 120mm and 140mm models can generate an optimized airflow environment thats much cooler and more efficient than competing products in the same category, all while keeping static pressure values high. The fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) offers smoother operation, delivering optimized cooling, less noise, lower power consumption, and a longer lifespan. Similarly, the dual-ring LED layout delivers a mesmerizing lighting effect with full ARGB customization, striking the perfect balance between cooling efficiency and aesthetic value.
Patented Fan Blade Design
XPG HURRICANE fan blades use a patented dual-layer design for maximum cooling performance. The Main Blade and Booster Blade work in tandem to enhance airflow and static pressure while minimizing wind resistance. This allows the fan to deliver superior cooling results while also keeping the noise down.
4-Pin PWM Design with Daisy-Chain Capability
XPG HURRICANE fans offer a level of control not previously seen in XPG fans. Through Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), these models monitor system temperature in real-time and adjust their fan speed smoothly and continuously. This also allows for the fan to remain off at lower temperatures, furthering reduction in both noise and long-term degradation. XPG HURRICANE fans are also compatible with most major motherboard ARGB software applications to easily customize ARGB settings and synchronize multiple daisy-chained fans. Or you can customize the fans directly with XPGs own product customization software, XPG PRIME.
XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
XPG HURRICANE 120 ARGB PWM
XPG HURRICANE 140 ARGB PWM