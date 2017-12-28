XPG Introduces GAMMIX D20 DDR4 Gaming Memory

XPG, the gaming division of ADATA Technology, introduces the GAMMIX D20 DDR4 gaming memory featuring a stealthy black low-profile heat spreader and without RGB lighting. The XPG GAMMIX D20 features optimized support for the latest AMD platform, available in speeds ranging from 3200MHz to 4133MHz and kit capacities of up to 64GB (2x32GB modules). For effortless overclocking, the XPG GAMMIX D20 DDR4 memory modules support Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0.
A Hero Lurks in the Shadows
The XPG GAMMIX D20 sports an intimidating black or grey heatsink that'll overshadow its flashier peers.
A Speed Demon
Made with high-quality PCBs and put through a rigorous quality control process, the GAMMIX D20 reaches speeds of up to 4133MHz.
Supports AMD Platforms
Through verification testing done in conjunction with various motherboard makers, the GAMMIX D20 works optimally with the latest AMD platforms.
Effortless Overclocking with XMP 2.0
The GAMMIX D20 has full XMP 2.0 compatibility to make overclocking effortless when installed on PCs that also support XMP 2.0: better performance, fewer steps needed!
Kits and Specifications
To learn more about the new XPG GAMMIX D20 DDR4 Gaming Memory, please visit XPG.com