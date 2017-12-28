XPG Introduces GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 SSD

Press Release
XPG today announces the XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 2280 solid-state drive (SSD). With the advent of 5G networks and the ever-growing volume of data being processed, the PCIe Gen4 interface is a critical upgrade that will bring storage devices to the next level. The S50 Lite expands the GAMMIX S50 series with a new option for mainstream users wanting to harness the capabilities of PCIe 4.0.
The XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite takes advantage of the PCIe Gen4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 specifications standard to deliver read/write speeds of up to 3900/3200MB/s. It sports a robust aluminium heatsink that reduces temperatures by up to 20 percent compared to bare M.2 SSDs. The heatsink also adds aesthetics. The GAMMIX S50 Lite is available in capacities of up to 2TB.
The XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite supports LDPC error correcting code technology to detect and fix a more comprehensive range of data errors for more accurate data transfers and a higher Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating. In addition, with End-to-End (E2E) Data Protection, RAID Engine support, and AES 256-bit Encryption, the S50 Lite ensures data security and integrity. All of the components encased in the S50 Lite have passed meticulous screening, testing, and certification to provide a reliability product of the highest quality.
