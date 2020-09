XPG Introduces GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 SSD

Next-Gen Performance with PCIe 4.0Born to PerformCool Even at Peak PerformanceEmpowering Your PassionsLots of Storage Space. Very Durable.Comprehensive Protection. Data Accuracy.5-Year WarrantyLearn more about the XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 Solid-State Drive at XPG.com