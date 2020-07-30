XPG Introduces New PC Components for Gaming PCs

XPG PYLON Power Supply

XPG VENTO Fans

XPG PRIME ARBG LED Strip

Following the heels of the well-received XPG CORE REACTOR power supply, XPG is unveiling the new XPG PYLON to meet the needs of a wider range of users. The XPG PYLON is an 80 Plus Bronze-certified power supply unit with up to 89% conversion efficiency and quality closer to that of Gold-level power supplies. It is designed for 24/7 continuous power system operation and comes in four wattage options - 450W, 550W, 650W, and 750W  to meet different needs and scenarios. All options feature DC-to-DC circuit 100% +12V. XPG PYLON complies with Intels ATX Power Supply Design Guides sleep mode function which makes it future-proof and features a power delivery that remains consistent and efficient, capable of supporting mid to high-end graphic cards and CPUs. Its 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan runs nearly silently at different loads. Combined with its 105°C Japanese Main capacitors (a rarity for this grade of PSUs), the XPG PYLON is whisper-quiet, efficient, and designed to last.DC to DC Converters80PLUS BRONZE CertifiedContinuous Power for 24/7 system operation120mm FDB Silent-Performance FanHigh Current +12V rail system compatibilityMain Japanese CapacitorMultiple PCI-E 2.0 6+2 Pin ConnectorsIndustrial-Level Protection OVP, OPP, SCP, OCP, UVP, OTP, NLO, SIPComplies with ErP 2014 Lot 3RoHS ComplianceThe XPG VENTO 120 fan and VENTO 120 ARGB fan bring exceptional cooling capabilities to any rig without overly distracting fan noise. The fans run up to 1,200 RPM and deliver airflow of 45.3 CFM to guarantee that components stay cool and stable. Sporting Rifle bearings, the fans are much quieter than those equipped with standard ball bearings, measuring-in at just 23 decibels. The fans are also designed to last and endure an MTTF of 60,000 hours at 40°C. For flair in addition to quiet cooling, users can take advantage of the VENTO 120 ARGB fans nine LEDs. The LEDs can be controlled through users existing RGB control software from most major motherboard makers.Rifle Bearing reduced noise spin and great performanceEfficient 45.3 CFM Air Flow Performance23dBA Fan OperationVENTO 120 ARGB Lighting EffectsThe XPG PRIME ARGB LED strip gives modders added flair with ultra-vivid ARGB lighting with eight preset colors and four lighting effects for a total of twelve options. The 5050 chip package gives excellent brightness on XPG PRIME ARGB LED Strip. It features SK6812 ARGB LEDs for high compatibility with most third-party RGB software from major motherboard manufacturers. For ease of installation, it can be affixed onto a variety of surface types with either 11pcs of NdFeB high-quality magnets or 3M adhesive strips. It is extensible to cascade up to 4 lighting strips for a maximum length of 120cm.Preset ARGB Lighting EffectsCompatible with most Motherboard vendors RGB softwareMinimal Installation via Magnetic strip or 3M double-sided tapeDaisy-Chain Capable up to 4 Strips