XPG Introduces New PC Components for Gaming PCs

XPG, the gaming division of ADATA, is pleased to announce a new family of Bronze-certified power supply, PYLON, and an expansion of gaming accessories: VENTO 120 fan, VENTO 120 ARGB fan and PRIME ARBG LED strip.
XPG PYLON Power Supply
Following the heels of the well-received XPG CORE REACTOR power supply, XPG is unveiling the new XPG PYLON to meet the needs of a wider range of users. The XPG PYLON is an 80 Plus Bronze-certified power supply unit with up to 89% conversion efficiency and quality closer to that of Gold-level power supplies. It is designed for 24/7 continuous power system operation and comes in four wattage options - 450W, 550W, 650W, and 750W to meet different needs and scenarios. All options feature DC-to-DC circuit 100% +12V. XPG PYLON complies with Intels ATX Power Supply Design Guides sleep mode function which makes it future-proof and features a power delivery that remains consistent and efficient, capable of supporting mid to high-end graphic cards and CPUs. Its 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan runs nearly silently at different loads. Combined with its 105°C Japanese Main capacitors (a rarity for this grade of PSUs), the XPG PYLON is whisper-quiet, efficient, and designed to last.
Features
DC to DC Converters
80PLUS BRONZE Certified
Continuous Power for 24/7 system operation
120mm FDB Silent-Performance Fan
High Current +12V rail system compatibility
Main Japanese Capacitor
Multiple PCI-E 2.0 6+2 Pin Connectors
Industrial-Level Protection OVP, OPP, SCP, OCP, UVP, OTP, NLO, SIP
Complies with ErP 2014 Lot 3
RoHS Compliance
The XPG Pylon will be available from worldwide outlets at MSRP of US$ 69.99 to US$ 99.99 based on the configuration.
XPG VENTO Fans
The XPG VENTO 120 fan and VENTO 120 ARGB fan bring exceptional cooling capabilities to any rig without overly distracting fan noise. The fans run up to 1,200 RPM and deliver airflow of 45.3 CFM to guarantee that components stay cool and stable. Sporting Rifle bearings, the fans are much quieter than those equipped with standard ball bearings, measuring-in at just 23 decibels. The fans are also designed to last and endure an MTTF of 60,000 hours at 40°C. For flair in addition to quiet cooling, users can take advantage of the VENTO 120 ARGB fans nine LEDs. The LEDs can be controlled through users existing RGB control software from most major motherboard makers.
Features
Rifle Bearing reduced noise spin and great performance
Efficient 45.3 CFM Air Flow Performance
23dBA Fan Operation
VENTO 120 ARGB Lighting Effects
The XPG VENTO 120 and XPG VENTO 120 ARGB fans will be US$ 7.99 and US$16.99, respectively.
XPG PRIME ARBG LED Strip
The XPG PRIME ARGB LED strip gives modders added flair with ultra-vivid ARGB lighting with eight preset colors and four lighting effects for a total of twelve options. The 5050 chip package gives excellent brightness on XPG PRIME ARGB LED Strip. It features SK6812 ARGB LEDs for high compatibility with most third-party RGB software from major motherboard manufacturers. For ease of installation, it can be affixed onto a variety of surface types with either 11pcs of NdFeB high-quality magnets or 3M adhesive strips. It is extensible to cascade up to 4 lighting strips for a maximum length of 120cm.
Features
Preset ARGB Lighting Effects
Compatible with most Motherboard vendors RGB software
Minimal Installation via Magnetic strip or 3M double-sided tape
Daisy-Chain Capable up to 4 Strips
The XPG PRIME ARGB LED strip will retail for US$ 39.99.
Source: XPG.com