XPG Introduces STARKER Mid-Tower Chassis

XPG, a division of ADATA, introduces the STARKER compact mid-tower featuring an innovative dust filter, vertical graphics card mounting support, and a stylish industrial design embellished with addressable RGB lighting. The XPG STARKER sports a functional and sleek front panel design with two front-facing ARGB accents on each side. It has a replaceable VGA bracket for vertical mounting and supports multiple radiators up to 360mm radiators at the front and up to 280mm radiators on the top.
The XPG STARKER compact mid-tower chassis is 465mm tall, 215mm wide, and 400mm long, and supports up to ATX motherboards. For easy maintenance, the XPG STARKER chassis features an innovative on-rail dust filter design that is incredibly easy to remove, encouraging more frequent cleaning to prevent unsightly and potentially harmful dust accumulation. It comes with two pre-installed 120mm cooling fans an XPG VENTO 120 at the front and an XPG VENTO ARGB 120 at the rear. The chassis can support up to six 120mm cooling fans.
Key Features
Sleek Front Panel with XPG: Exoskeleton Design Language
Innovative Removable-on-Rail Dust Filter
Front Panel ARGB Elements with integrated Lighting Effects
Efficient Airflow Layout: Supports Up to Six 120mm Fans
Support Vertical Graphics Card Installation
The XPG STARKER chassis comes in black and white colours, backed with a 2-year warranty. Learn more about the XPG STARKER Compact Mid-Tower chassis at XPG.com
