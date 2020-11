XPG Introduces STARKER Mid-Tower Chassis

The XPG STARKER compact mid-tower chassis is 465mm tall, 215mm wide, and 400mm long, and supports up to ATX motherboards. For easy maintenance, the XPG STARKER chassis features an innovative on-rail dust filter design that is incredibly easy to remove, encouraging more frequent cleaning to prevent unsightly and potentially harmful dust accumulation. It comes with two pre-installed 120mm cooling fans an XPG VENTO 120 at the front and an XPG VENTO ARGB 120 at the rear. The chassis can support up to six 120mm cooling fans.Sleek Front Panel with XPG: Exoskeleton Design LanguageInnovative Removable-on-Rail Dust FilterFront Panel ARGB Elements with integrated Lighting EffectsEfficient Airflow Layout: Supports Up to Six 120mm FansSupport Vertical Graphics Card InstallationThe XPG STARKER chassis comes in black and white colours, backed with a 2-year warranty. Learn more about the XPG STARKER Compact Mid-Tower chassis at XPG.com