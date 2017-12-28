XPG Introduces VENTO PRO 120 PWM Fan

"We congratulate XPG on the launch of the VENTO PRO 120 PWM and are delighted that our fan design is a part of it, said Masayuki Mohri, President & CEO at Nidec. Along with the incredible cooling capabilities of our Gentle Typhoon fan, we trust gamers and others will revel in the extreme performance offered by the XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM.

Part Number: VENTOPRO120PWM-BKCWWDimensions: 120x120x25mmBearing Type: Dual BearingsConnector: 4-pin PWMSpeed: 450-2150RPM +-10%Maximum Airflow: 75 CFMMaximum Static Pressure: 3.15 mm H₂ONoise Level: 10 - 28dBA (Max)Fan Rated Voltage: 12VFan Starting Voltage: 5VFan Rated Current: 0.16A (Max)Power: 1.56WFan Protection: Auto-RestartWeight: 210 gramsCable Length: 620mm + 10mm (including a 450mm extension cable)MTTF Rating: 250000 hours @ 25°C or 60000 hours @ 60°CWarranty: 5 yearsXPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan at XPG.com