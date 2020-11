XPG Introduces VENTO PRO 120 PWM Fan

"We congratulate XPG on the launch of the VENTO PRO 120 PWM and are delighted that our fan design is a part of it,” said Masayuki Mohri, President & CEO at Nidec. “Along with the incredible cooling capabilities of our Gentle Typhoon fan, we trust gamers and others will revel in the extreme performance offered by the XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM.”

Part Number: VENTOPRO120PWM-BKCWWDimensions: 120x120x25mmBearing Type: Dual BearingsConnector: 4-pin PWMSpeed: 450-2150RPM +-10%Maximum Airflow: 75 CFMMaximum Static Pressure: 3.15 mm H₂ONoise Level: 10 - 28dBA (Max)Fan Rated Voltage: 12VFan Starting Voltage: 5VFan Rated Current: 0.16A (Max)Power: 1.56WFan Protection: Auto-RestartWeight: 210 gramsCable Length: 620mm + 10mm (including a 450mm extension cable)MTTF Rating: 250000 hours @ 25°C or 60000 hours @ 60°CWarranty: 5 yearsXPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan at XPG.com