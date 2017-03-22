XPG Launches DEFENDER PRO Chassis

XPG, the gaming division of ADATA Technology, launches the DEFENDER PRO mid-tower chassis with a spacious interior supporting up to E-ATX motherboards and a high-airflow chassis design. The XPG DEFENDER PRO sports a mesh front panel with an RGB LED strip that provides eye-catching RGB illumination. The front supports up to three 120mm cooling fans to deliver generous airflow to the interior. The case comes with three pre-installed XPG VENTO ARGB 120mm fans out of the box two at the front and one at the rear. The DEFENDER PRO sports a 3mm tempered glass side panel and rubber grommets in the interior to keep cable management neat. The DEFENDER PRO is available in black and white colours.
Spacious Mid-Tower for the Ultimate PC BuildThe XPG DEFENDER PRO chassis with its E-ATX Mid-Tower dimension supports graphic cards up to 380mm in length, supporting both NVIDIA and AMD latest generation of high-end products. It supports CPU-mounted coolers up to 170mm depth. The DEFENDER PROs high-airflow design ideal for users demanding an excellent balance of both exterior gamer appearance and cooling efficiency.
Magnetic Mesh Front Panel and Cooling Efficiency
The XPG DEFENDER PRO sports a magnetic mesh front panel which provides a unique RGB illumination with the ARGB strips installed inside. The mesh front panel also delivers better cooling efficiency compared to solid front panels. The front is capable of supporting up to a 360mm radiator and a 280mm radiator at the top.
Key Features
Spacious premium E-ATX Dimension
Solid MESH Front Panel with ARGB Strips Lighting Effects Design
Removable Dust Filter
XPG PRIME ARGB Combo Controller
Efficient Airflow Layout, with three pre-installed XPG VENTO 120 ARGB Fans
3mm Tempered Glass Side Panel
Support Vertical and Horizontal VGA Installation
22.8mm Depth for Cable Management
