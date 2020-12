XPG Launches DEFENDER PRO Chassis

Spacious Mid-Tower for the Ultimate PC Build

Magnetic Mesh Front Panel and Cooling Efficiency

The XPG DEFENDER PRO chassis with its E-ATX Mid-Tower dimension supports graphic cards up to 380mm in length, supporting both NVIDIA and AMD latest generation of high-end products. It supports CPU-mounted coolers up to 170mm depth. The DEFENDER PRO’s high-airflow design ideal for users demanding an excellent balance of both exterior gamer appearance and cooling efficiency.The XPG DEFENDER PRO sports a magnetic mesh front panel which provides a unique RGB illumination with the ARGB strips installed inside. The mesh front panel also delivers better cooling efficiency compared to solid front panels. The front is capable of supporting up to a 360mm radiator and a 280mm radiator at the top.Spacious premium E-ATX DimensionSolid MESH Front Panel with ARGB Strips Lighting Effects DesignRemovable Dust FilterXPG PRIME ARGB Combo ControllerEfficient Airflow Layout, with three pre-installed XPG VENTO 120 ARGB Fans3mm Tempered Glass Side PanelSupport Vertical and Horizontal VGA Installation22.8mm Depth for Cable ManagementLearn more about the XPG DEFENDER PRO chassis at XPG.com