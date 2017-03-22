XPG Launches LEVANTE 360 AIO Liquid Cooler Powered by Asetek

XPG is pleased to announce the second iteration of its All-in-One Liquid Cooler products with the XPG LEVANTE 360. The XPG LEVANTE 360 features a massive 360mm radiator with three RGB fans and the 7th generation Asetek pump technology delivering high-performance cooling and dazzling RGB lighting.
Check out our review of the XPG LEVANTE 240 liquid CPU cooler.
High-Performance CoolingThe XPG LEVANTE 360 makes use of the Asetek 7th generation patented cooling solutions include a pump with PWN control feature, to ensure the best optimal CPU temperature management. Paired with a massive 360mm radiator and a thermal-optimized copper plate with just 0.15mm-thin microchannels, the LEVANTE 360 delivers high-performance cooling to
XPG has equipped the XPG LEVANTE 360 with three vibrant Dual LED Ring 120mm PWM fans with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) motor design. FDB fans with PWM feature an auto-restart mechanism and offers superb reliability of up to 40,000 hours at 40°C as well as minimal noise at 34 dB and high airflow of up to 61.5CFM.
Dazzling RGB LightingThe XPG LEVANTE 360 packs RGB lighting on the pump block and included 120mm fans. The fans come with 20 built-in RGB LEDs for dazzling RGB illumination. The RGB lighting on the pump and fans are designed to support ARGB controllers as well as motherboard RGB sync technologies such as ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion. The LEVANTE 360 comes bundled with its own ARGB controller that has Mode, Speed, and Light functions.
XPG LEVANTE 360 Specifications
Pump
CPU Socket Support:
- Intel: LGA 115x, 1200, 1366, 2011, 2066
- AMD: AM4, TR4 (TR4 bracket not included)
Water Block Dimension (H*W*D): 86 x 72 x 36mm
Water Block Material: Copper
Control Mode: PWM (Pulse Width Modulation)
Radiator
Radiator Dimension: 394 x 120 x 27mm
Radiator Material: Aluminum
Tube: 400mm Sleeved Rubber tube
Fan
Fan Dimension: 120 x 120 x 25 mm
Bearing Type: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Fan Speed: 600~2000 RPM +- 10%
Fan Static Pressure: 1.42mm-H2O
Fan Air Flow: 61.5 CFM
Fan Noise: 34.0 dB (A)
Protection: Auto-Restart
The XPG LEVENTE 360 is backed with a 5-year warranty. XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the XPG LEVANTE 360 all-in-one liquid CPU cooler at XPG.com