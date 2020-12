XPG Launches LEVANTE 360 AIO Liquid Cooler Powered by Asetek

Check out our review of the XPG LEVANTE 240 liquid CPU cooler.

High-Performance Cooling

Dazzling RGB Lighting

XPG LEVANTE 360 Specifications

Pump

CPU Socket Support:

- Intel: LGA 115x, 1200, 1366, 2011, 2066

- AMD: AM4, TR4 (TR4 bracket not included)

Water Block Dimension (H*W*D): 86 x 72 x 36mm

Water Block Material: Copper

Control Mode: PWM (Pulse Width Modulation)



Radiator

Radiator Dimension: 394 x 120 x 27mm

Radiator Material: Aluminum

Tube: 400mm Sleeved Rubber tube



Fan

Fan Dimension: 120 x 120 x 25 mm

Bearing Type: Fluid Dynamic Bearing

Fan Speed: 600~2000 RPM +- 10%

Fan Static Pressure: 1.42mm-H2O

Fan Air Flow: 61.5 CFM

Fan Noise: 34.0 dB (A)

Protection: Auto-Restart

The XPG LEVANTE 360 makes use of the Asetek 7th generation patented cooling solutions include a pump with PWN control feature, to ensure the best optimal CPU temperature management. Paired with a massive 360mm radiator and a thermal-optimized copper plate with just 0.15mm-thin microchannels, the LEVANTE 360 delivers high-performance cooling toXPG has equipped the XPG LEVANTE 360 with three vibrant Dual LED Ring 120mm PWM fans with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) motor design. FDB fans with PWM feature an auto-restart mechanism and offers superb reliability of up to 40,000 hours at 40C as well as minimal noise at 34 dB and high airflow of up to 61.5CFM.The XPG LEVANTE 360 packs RGB lighting on the pump block and included 120mm fans. The fans come with 20 built-in RGB LEDs for dazzling RGB illumination. The RGB lighting on the pump and fans are designed to support ARGB controllers as well as motherboard RGB sync technologies such as ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion. The LEVANTE 360 comes bundled with its own ARGB controller that has Mode, Speed, and Light functions.The XPG LEVENTE 360 is backed with a 5-year warranty. XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the XPG LEVANTE 360 all-in-one liquid CPU cooler at XPG.com