XPG Launches New Flagship VALOR AIR PRO Case and MAESTRO PLUS Air Cooler Series

As the flagship model of the VALOR family, the VALOR AIR PRO is designed for both beginners and advanced PC builders. It supports E-ATX motherboards, accommodates GPUs up to 400mm in length and top-mounted radiators up to 360mm, and comes pre-installed with four 120mm ARGB fans. The front panel continues the AIR series signature diagonal mesh design for optimised airflow and supports up to nine fans total (including three 140mm fans at the front), ensuring stable thermal performance even under heavy loads. Magnetic dust filters on the top, side, and bottom, along with a tool-free magnetic quick-release front panel, make maintenance fast and convenient.With its spacious design and high compatibility, the XPG VALOR AIR PRO is suitable for both entry-level users who want a simple installation and advanced gamers who need high-standard features for a flagship build. It provides a more intuitive and reliable building experience, allowing gamers to unleash their creativity and build their ideal gaming PC.Air coolers remain a popular choice in the market due to their stability, ease of installation, and simple maintenance. XPGs first air cooler, the MAESTRO PLUS series, launches with two models: MAESTRO PLUS 42SA (4 heat pipes, 220W TDP) and MAESTRO PLUS 62DA (6 heat pipes, 250W TDP). Both natively support lntel LGA 1851 and AMD Socket AM5 platforms. The series features FDB fans with smart PWM curves for a balance between silent operation and cooling efficiency. A digital display panel provides real-time CPU temperature and utilisation data, while integration with XPG PRIME software allows users to monitor detailed performance graphs at any time. Compact towers with ARGB lighting ensure clean aesthetics, even in side-window builds.Together, the VALOR AIR PRO and MAESTRO PLUS provide the ultimate combination of space, cooling, and design. From long-term upgrade flexibility to real-time monitoring and next-gen compatibility, XPG delivers reliable, easy-to-use solutions for air-cooling enthusiasts. With this complete "case x cooling" combination, XPG helps gamers from the very first step of building a PC to future upgrades, allowing them to unleash hardware performance while showcasing their personal style.To learn more, visit the product links below.