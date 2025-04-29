XPG Launches NIMBUS and NIMBUS PLUS Gaming Chairs

XPG has unveiled the NIMBUS and NIMBUS PLUS ergonomic gaming chairs, expanding its range of seating solutions for gamers, remote workers, and professionals. Both chairs combine ergonomic support with breathable materials and modern styling, offering features designed for long hours of work or gaming.
NIMBUS PLUS: Premium Ergonomics
Designed for users who spend extended hours at their desk, the NIMBUS PLUS is a flagship high-back mesh chair with a strong focus on comfort, airflow, and adjustability. Its full-mesh design improves ventilation to keep users cool throughout the day.
Key features include:
Dual-axis headrest with height and tilt adjustment
Adaptive lumbar support with height adjustment and rear lock
Sliding seat depth adjustment for improved leg support
4D adjustable armrests
130° reclining backrest with four lock positions
The chair is designed to suit a wide range of body types while providing ergonomic support for both work and gaming.
NIMBUS: Everyday Comfort
The standard NIMBUS is aimed at students, gamers, and professionals looking for an ergonomic chair at a more accessible price point. It features an integrated backrest that supports the neck, shoulders, and lower back while maintaining a clean, minimalist design.
Key features include:
Ergonomic one-piece backrest
8 cm high-density moulded foam seat cushion
Height-adjustable backrest
2D adjustable armrests
Breathable mesh backrest
130° recline with three lock positions
Built for Long-Term Use
Both chairs are certified to BIFMA and TÜV standards and feature a Class 4 gas lift, a heavy-duty 350 mm metal five-star base, and 75 mm PU silent castors. They support users weighing up to 120 kg and are backed by a two-year manufacturer's warranty.
The XPG NIMBUS and XPG NIMBUS PLUS gaming chairs are now rolling out globally.