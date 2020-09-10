XPG Launches PRECOG ANALOG Gaming Headset

Press Release
XPG launches the XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset sporting hybrid electrostatic-dynamic drivers and ergonomic ear cups covered in a skin-friendly fabric for long-session comfort. It also uses XPGs patented Pro Player Breathable Ear Cushions for a natural fit that wont press the users head. The gaming headset is also certified with Hi-Res audio and comes equipped with a detachable high-sensitivity microphone and is fully customizable with the purchase of additional accessories.
The XPG PRECOG ANALOG it the worlds first gaming headset to feature dual electrostatic-dynamic drivers that deliver crisp and clear high-frequency sound. The drivers thin and lightweight diaphragms generate sound across their entire surface and offer fast transient response times. Meanwhile, the dynamic drivers offer deep bass and solid low-frequency sound. The XPG PRECOG ANALOG has a frequency response of 5Hz-50,000Hz to deliver enhanced sound quality for a heightened level of immersion during gameplay.
Key Features
The World's First Hybrid Electrostatic / Dynamic Dual Driver Gaming Headset
Hi-Res Audio Certified
Ergonomic Ear Cushions
Rotatable Ear Cup
Auto-Adjust Headband
Detachable High-Sensitivity Microphone
3.5mm interface (Type-C Port for expandability via Accessories)
2-Year warranty
XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset, please visit XPG.com
