XPG Launches PRECOG ANALOG Gaming Headset

The World's First Hybrid Electrostatic / Dynamic Dual Driver Gaming HeadsetHi-Res Audio CertifiedErgonomic Ear CushionsRotatable Ear CupAuto-Adjust HeadbandDetachable High-Sensitivity Microphone3.5mm interface (Type-C Port for expandability via Accessories)2-Year warrantyXPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset, please visit XPG.com