XPG Launches SPECTRIX D45 RGB and GAMMIX D45G Gaming Memory

XPG, a division of ADATA dedicated to gaming peripherals and related components, announces the XPG GAMMIX D45 and SPECTRIX D45G RGB DDR4 memory modules. Sporting rugged industrial designs and equally robust capabilities, the modules are designed for discerning overclockers and gamers seeking gaming flair and reliable overclocking performance.
Built Like Armor. Sturdy Performance.
The XPG GAMMIX D45 and XPG SPECTRIX D45G RGB sport black Armour-like aluminium exteriors with rugged ridges and a hefty look and feel. Not only do they look and feel robust, but they also offer incredibly sturdy performance for overclocking. They achieve this by using only the highest quality IC chips and PCBs and feature Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0 support. Intel XMP 2.0 makes overclocking easy and enhances system stability. Instead of adjusting individual parameters in BIOS, users can do it right through their PC's operating system. Both modules have been rigorously tested and verified to work with the latest AMD platforms for hassle-free compatibility and seamless performance. Both modules come in the following capacities 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB.
RGB Gaming Flair That Shines Through
Users can set the RGB lighting on the XPG SPECTRIX D45G exactly the way they want it. They can choose from different effects (static, breathing, and comet) or sync the lights with their favourite jams via Music Mode. All this can be done through the XPG RGB Sync app or RGB control software from all the major motherboard brands, including those from ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock.
XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
XPG GAMMIX D45 Gaming Memory
XPG SPECTRIX D45G RGB Gaming Memory
