XPG Offers Free LGA 1700 Mounting Kit for LEVANTE Series Coolers

XPG, a division of ADATA dedicated to gaming peripherals and gaming PC components, today announces free LGA 1700 mounting kit for existing All In One liquid coolers LEVANTE 240 and LEVANTE 360s customers free of charge, offering customers to use their current XPG coolers with the new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake CPUs.
XPG LEVANTE AIO CPU Cooler SeriesThe XPG LEVANTE Series all-in-one liquid CPU coolers use the Asetek 7th generation patented cooling solution which includes a pump with PWM control offering the best CPU temperature management. Offers in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes, the XPG LEVANTE coolers are bundled with 120mm Dual RGB LED Ring PWM fans. The LEVANTE coolers also come bundled with their own ARGB controller that has Mode, Speed, and Light control functions.
How To Request A Free LGA 1700 Mounting KitBoth XPG LEVANTE 240 and LEVANTE 360 are compatible with the new Intel socket LGA 1700, and the new mounting kit will be available free of charge. Customers need will simply need to apply for a free mounting kit via the XPG Customer Support Service with proof of purchase of an XPG LEVANTE AIO cooler, 12th generation Intel Core processor (Alder Lake), and/or Intel 600 Series Motherboard. XPG Customer Service will contact customers for further instructions. Delivery duration depends on the customers location, and only the materials required for the installation will be shipped.
