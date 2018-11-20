XPG Presents SPECTRIX S20G M.2 PCIe SSD

Press Release
XPG presents the new SPECTRIX S20G M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 solid-state drive featuring a distinct X-shape RGB lighting with excellent performance for gaming PCs. The XPG SPECTRIX S20G delivers speeds of up to 2500/1800MB/s read/write featuring NVMe 1.3 protocol and PCIe Gen3x4 interface. The SPECTRIX S20G supports LDPC Error Correcting Code Technology and AES 256-bit encryption for data protection and integrity. The SPECTRIX S20G supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms and is backed with a 5-year limited warranty.
Game to the Xtreme
The XPG SPECTRIX S20G gaming SSD sports a distinctive and prominent x-shaped RGB design thats fully customizable via software. It comes with a hairline-brushed finish for added gaming aesthetics.
Xtreme Performance
The XPG SPECTRIX S20G is NVMe 1.3 compliant and is built with 3D NAND flash to deliver speeds of up to 2500MB/s read and up to 1800MB/s write for faster load times and smoother gameplay. The SPECTRIX S20G also features support for SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer with random read/write speeds of 160K/190K IOPS.
Xtreme Protection
The SPECTRIX S20G supports LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors. Plus, with AES 256 encryption, it'll ensure data security and integrity.
The XPG SPECTRIX S20G is available in 500GB and 1TB capacities. Learn more about the SPECTRIX S20G at XPG.com.
