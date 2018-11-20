XPG Presents XPG GAIA Mini Gaming PC

XPG presents its first-ever gaming mini PC based on the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit, the XPG GAIA. The XPG GAIA is a compact 5-liter system designed for gamers and creators who have limited desktop space but don't want to compromise computing power and features. The XPG GAIA features Wi-Fi 6 support and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
The XPG GAIA sports up to an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor with a power efficient TDP of 45W. The XPG GAIA can support discrete graphics cards of up to 202mm in length. It also comes equipped with 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200MHz memory with XMP 2.0 support. For storage, the XPG GAIA is packed with an XPG SX8200 Pro SSD which delivers sequential read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000MB/s. The XPG GAIA gaming mini PC uses an efficient Flex ATX 500W 80PLUS Platinum PSU that runs silent, not exceeding 40dB noise levels.
XPG GAIA Mini PC i9 Specifications
Processor: Intel Core i9-9980HK (8 Cores, 2.4 GHz, 16 MB Cache, Turbo 5.0 GHz)
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Storage: XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe 1.3 2TB
Memory: 2x XPG 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
Front I/O Ports: 1x 3.5mm audio port / 1x UHS-II SDXC card reader / 2x USB 3.1 Type A ports
Rear I/O Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports / 4x USB 3.1 Type A ports / 2x Intel Gigabit Lan ports(RJ45) / 1x HDMI 2.0a / 1x 3.5mm stereo / TOSLINK combo audio port
Network & Communication: 2x Intel 10/100/1000Mbps, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2.4Gbps, Bluetooth 5.1
Power Supply: Flex ATX 500W 80 Plus Platinum
Dimensions (L x W x H): 238 x 96 x 216mm (9.37 x 3.78 x 8.5inch)
Weight: 3.23kg
Volume: 5L-Liter
Availability
The XPG GAIA is now available in the Americas and Japan with a free copy of Marvels Avengers. To learn more about the XPG GAIA mini gaming PC, please visit XPG.com.