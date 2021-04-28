XPG Signs MOU with Nidec Servo Regarding GentleTyphoon Fans



XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM Fan

Nidec Servo is excited to be furthering its partnership with XPG to bring cutting-edge cooling technology to even more gamers and PC enthusiasts around the world, said Masayuki Mohri, President & CEO at Nidec Servo. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration and combining our respective competencies in gaming products and motor and fan design, as we have done with the VENTO PRO 120 PWM, to deliver gaming products with exceptional cooling capabilities.

Nidec Servo GentleTyphoon fans are well known in the industry and beloved by gamers and others for their outstanding cooling performance, said Alex Yin, Chief Gaming Officer & General Manager at XPG. For us at XPG, our partnership with Nidec Servo is a continuation of our commitment to helping users up their game with products that perform at the highest levels.

Based on Nidec Servos GentleTyphoon fan design, the XPG VENTO PRO PWM 120 delivers high static pressure to pull air through the fan and forcing it to circulate inside a PC build, even when there is something obstructing airflow. The VENTO PRO 120 PWM has a high static pressure of up to 3.15mm H₂O and can produce up to 75 CFM airflow, making it an ideal air intake or exhaust fan to complement water-cooling systems.