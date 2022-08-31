XPG Unveils New Line of Peripherals

XPG PRECOG S Gaming Headset

XPG is expanding its PRECOG family of high-quality, immersive audio headsets with the XPG PRECOG S. Positioned as an entry-level offering, this gaming headset delivers clean and crisp audio with its 50mm superb quality sound drivers to deliver a gaming experience that rivals higher tier devices. It has a very sturdy and lightweight design construction with an auto-adjusting headband and large, rotatable earcups, offering long-term gaming sessions without distractions or discomfort. XPG PRECOG S comes with a standard combo audio jack and a splitter cable in the box to provide the largest range of compatibility from consoles and portable gaming devices to any Gaming PC. Its available in Black at launch with Pink and White options coming at a later date.To complete XPG Gaming Mice offerings, XPG created a product that checks all the boxes, delivering a combination of best price, trendy design, great performance, and gamer-tailored customization options via XPG PRIME software. Similar to higher-tier mice, its a gaming mouse that doesnt ask you to compromise. At first glance, the very noticeable XPG :Exoskeleton design language blends performance with aesthetic value for the gaming-centered quality of life features. XPG SLINGSHOT is comfortable, trendy looking, and lightweight without sacrificing quality. It also offers a better sensor than the competition at its price point, making it a great choice to start your rise to glory in Esports, or just fragging your older brother. Multiple color options will be also available at a later date.The latest addition to the BATTLEGROUND family of mouse pads comes in a large enough size to support all types of games, including those that require fast movements in low DPI settings, like FPS games. With an all-natural anti-slip rubber base, smooth microfiber material, and stitched binding on the outside, BATTLEGROUND L is an ideal mouse pad that will not fray or bubble with prolonged use. When coupled with products like the XPG SLINGSHOT, the XPG BATTLEGROUND L makes for a perfect PC gaming experience. A limited edition MERA EDITION features the character added to one of the corners of the mouse pad.XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To more information, please visit the product page links below.