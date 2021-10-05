XPG Unveils XENIA 15 KC Gaming Laptop

XPG unveils its latest generation XENIA gaming laptop, XENIA 15 KC Gaming Laptop, powered by an 11th generation Intel Core processor, NVIDIA RTX 30 GPU, and XPG-brand memory and SSD. XPG is a new player in the gaming laptop market as it launched its first-ever gaming laptop, the XPG XENIA, just last year. Today, XPG collaborated with Intel to launch the all-new XPG XENIA 15 KC equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics.
The gaming laptop comes fitted with top-of-the-line XPG memory and SSD to deliver the best performance. The XPG XENIA 15 KC Gaming Laptop features a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz IPS panel. XPG also boasts its use of a liquid metal thermal compound to deliver excellent heat dissipation. The gaming laptop comes with the latest technologies including Thunderbolt 4, PCIe Gen4 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6.
Outstanding Performance and Thermal DesignDesigned in collaboration with Intel, the new XPG XENIA 15 KC takes full advantage of the latest 11th Gen Intel i7 11800H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics, and top of the line XPG memory and SSD, to deliver top of the line benchmarks. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz IPS panel with 100% sRGB color coverage for accurate color reproduction for content creation.
To achieve Xtreme levels of performance, the XPG XENIA 15 KC has improved its thermal design using liquid metal thermal interface material with outstanding heat transfer efficiency. This reduces core temperatures by 5° to 10°C. The overall thermal design is simpler, lighter, and more efficient than over-designed and heavier platforms.
Award-Winning Storage and MemoryThis gaming notebook comes equipped with XPG's very own award-winning XPG GAMMIX S70 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 solid-state drive (SSD). The SSD supports PCIe Gen4 over NVMe 1.4 and provides sustained peak read/write speeds of up to 7000/6000MB per second. The XENIA 15 KC comes standard with 32GB of XPG DDR4 3200Mhz memory.
Lightweight and PortableUsers will enjoy the XENIA 15 KC's lightweight (<1.94kg / 4.2 lb) body thanks to its slim magnesium-alloy chassis which is only 20.5mm thick. The laptop has an RGB-lit optical-mechanical keyboard with ultra-low latency of just 0.2ms.
Connectivity, Security, and Extended ProductivityThe XPG XENIA 15 KC gaming laptop is fully equipped with a diverse selection of I/O ports and a variety of compatibility options, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, multiple high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 2.5 Gigabit LAN port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SDXC SD card reader. It also comes fitted with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 module for low-latency wireless connection.
Additionally, the notebook sports a Windows Hello compatible IR camera that makes logging in a breeze through facial recognition. This HD IR camera is also great for content creation, live streaming, and conference calls. With a large 94Whr battery, the XENIA 15 KC provides up to 7 hours of battery life for on-the-go productivity and gaming.
XPG XENIA 15 KC comes with a free one-month Xbox Game Pass trial subscription that offers users access to over 200 game titles. XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing.