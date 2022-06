XPG VALOR AIR Mid-Tower Chassis Unveiled

The XPG VALOR AIR mid-tower chassis sports a sleek, clean look with a streamlined design that effectively pulls cool air from outside to be drawn in via x3 pre-installed 120mm fans at the front, and a 120mm fan at the rear to exhaust heated air. Though it has space-saving dimensions, it remains capable of accommodating graphics cards with a length of up to 335mm. It can support power supplies with lengths from 160mm-180mm. The XPG VALOR AIR is a simple and elegantly designed mid-tower chassis, that delivers excellent airflow, space, and performance for a manageable price.XPG VALOR AIR features the use of an XPG patented removable magnetic front panel and is equipped with a tempered-glass side panel. What’s more, the side panel is easy to remove by simply loosening the screws. An array of I/O ports at the top includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a combo headphone/microphone jack. The dust filters are also designed with removable and a magnetic mechanism that makes cleaning convenient and intuitive.The XPG VALOR AIR chassis is equipped two removable 2.5” HDD/SSD mounts at the back of the motherboard tray. users can easily install and remove. This allows users to easily install and remove drives. An additional removable 2.5”/3.5” combo drive cage is located under the shroud, increasing the flexibility of PSU cable management.XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the VALOR AIR chassis, please visit ADATA.com