XPG VALOR AIR Mid-Tower Chassis Unveiled

XPG today announced the VALOR AIR mid-tower PC chassis. As the name implied, VALOR AIR is a PC chassis that emphasizes optimized airflow. It sports a tempered-glass side panel for showing off the flair of the interior components. Although compact in size, the XPG VALOR AIR provides ample interior space to support and accommodate hardware and components. The mid-tower chassis is suitable for all types of gamers and PC enthusiasts. With optimized airflow dynamics, ample space, and design flair, it offers the perfect balance between form and function. The XPG VALOR AIR is available in black and white colours.
Optimized Airflow design, Space, and Performance
The XPG VALOR AIR mid-tower chassis sports a sleek, clean look with a streamlined design that effectively pulls cool air from outside to be drawn in via x3 pre-installed 120mm fans at the front, and a 120mm fan at the rear to exhaust heated air. Though it has space-saving dimensions, it remains capable of accommodating graphics cards with a length of up to 335mm. It can support power supplies with lengths from 160mm-180mm. The XPG VALOR AIR is a simple and elegantly designed mid-tower chassis, that delivers excellent airflow, space, and performance for a manageable price.
Show Off Flair, Dissemble with Ease
XPG VALOR AIR features the use of an XPG patented removable magnetic front panel and is equipped with a tempered-glass side panel. Whats more, the side panel is easy to remove by simply loosening the screws. An array of I/O ports at the top includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a combo headphone/microphone jack. The dust filters are also designed with removable and a magnetic mechanism that makes cleaning convenient and intuitive.
Versatile Hard Drive Layout for Configuration flexibility and Ease of Use
The XPG VALOR AIR chassis is equipped two removable 2.5 HDD/SSD mounts at the back of the motherboard tray. users can easily install and remove. This allows users to easily install and remove drives. An additional removable 2.5/3.5 combo drive cage is located under the shroud, increasing the flexibility of PSU cable management.
XPG did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the VALOR AIR chassis, please visit ADATA.com.