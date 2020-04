XPG XENIA Gaming Laptop Launched

XPG XENIA Launch Youtube Livestream

Smooth, Responsive Visuals

Made for Discerning Gamers

“We are thrilled to be introducing the XPG XENIA to our Gaming Community, as we strengthen our commitment to offer the next level of Systems, while helping more Tech Enthusiasts to get access to the best Intel technology offering,” said Alex Yin, Chief Gaming Officer & General Manager at XPG. “By channelling our passion and strength in gaming, we aim to help deliver one of the finest notebook designs in the industry at a great value.”“It has been an honour for Intel to collaborate with the XPG team on their first gaming notebook, the XENIA. The combination of XPG’s award-winning SSDs and blazing fast memory with powerful Intel processors all packed into a thin, lightweight magnesium alloy chassis is the perfect recipe for a Tech Enthusiast’s dream machine!” – Joel Christensen, General Manager, Intel Systems Product Group.Equipped with the highly acclaimed Intel Core i7-9750H processor, ultra-fast Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and the advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless technology, owners can be sure they will enjoy a thrilling and responsive performance. Combine that with XPG’s award-winning SX8200 Pro SSD, which features read/write speeds of up 3500/3000 MB per second, and 32 GB of DDR4 sorted memory for seamless multitasking, the XPG XENIA is an all-round gaming device that is also great at content creation.Sporting a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, the XPG XENIA offers wide-viewing angles and a refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth and responsive visuals. In addition, it features a narrow bezel design at a mere 4.9 mm for maximized viewing real estate. The XPG XENIA is coming in two variants that are equipped with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or a GTX 1660 Ti GPUs, both built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture.Everything about the XPG XENIA has been designed with the discerning gamer in mind. These design considerations include the notebook’s lightweight (under 1.85 kg) and slim dimensions (20.5 mm) thanks to its magnesium alloy structure for easy portability and flair while also delivering up to 10 hours of battery life for on-the-go productivity. What’s more, the XENIA sports a mechanical keyboard with silent, optical switches for excellent responsiveness and durability as well as a Glass surface Precision Touchpad.XPG 32GB DDR4 DRAMXPG’s Award-Winning 1TB SX8200 Pro SSDIntel Core i7 ProcessorNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660Ti Graphics CardOptical Mechanical Keyboard with Per-Key RGBWi-Fi 6 CertifiedThunderbolt 3 Technology15.6" Full HD IPS Display with 144Hz Refresh RateNarrow Bezel DesignLightweight and Slim Magnesium Alloy DesignXPG PRIME (beta) Control CenterUp to 10 Hours of Battery LifeThe XPG XENIA Gaming Laptop is available in Taiwan, U.S and Mexico, and will follow in other markets in Q3 2020. Now available in the United States via Adorama . The XPG Xenia with GeForce GTX 1660Ti sells for US$1,699.00 while the model with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q sells for US$2,199.00. Learn more about the XPG XENIA at XPG.com