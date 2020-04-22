XPG XENIA Gaming Laptop Launched

XPG, a provider of high-performance products for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the launch of a 15.6-inch gaming notebook, the XPG XENIA. This marks a major milestone as XPG's first-ever Gaming System offering. The notebook was developed in collaboration with Intel and sports an Intel Core i7 processor, a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX or GTX GPUs, as well as XPG own SSD and memory.
We are thrilled to be introducing the XPG XENIA to our Gaming Community, as we strengthen our commitment to offer the next level of Systems, while helping more Tech Enthusiasts to get access to the best Intel technology offering, said Alex Yin, Chief Gaming Officer & General Manager at XPG. By channelling our passion and strength in gaming, we aim to help deliver one of the finest notebook designs in the industry at a great value.
It has been an honour for Intel to collaborate with the XPG team on their first gaming notebook, the XENIA. The combination of XPGs award-winning SSDs and blazing fast memory with powerful Intel processors all packed into a thin, lightweight magnesium alloy chassis is the perfect recipe for a Tech Enthusiasts dream machine! Joel Christensen, General Manager, Intel Systems Product Group.
Powered by XPG and IntelEquipped with the highly acclaimed Intel Core i7-9750H processor, ultra-fast Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and the advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless technology, owners can be sure they will enjoy a thrilling and responsive performance. Combine that with XPGs award-winning SX8200 Pro SSD, which features read/write speeds of up 3500/3000 MB per second, and 32 GB of DDR4 sorted memory for seamless multitasking, the XPG XENIA is an all-round gaming device that is also great at content creation.
Smooth, Responsive VisualsSporting a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, the XPG XENIA offers wide-viewing angles and a refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth and responsive visuals. In addition, it features a narrow bezel design at a mere 4.9 mm for maximized viewing real estate. The XPG XENIA is coming in two variants that are equipped with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or a GTX 1660 Ti GPUs, both built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture.
Made for Discerning GamersEverything about the XPG XENIA has been designed with the discerning gamer in mind. These design considerations include the notebooks lightweight (under 1.85 kg) and slim dimensions (20.5 mm) thanks to its magnesium alloy structure for easy portability and flair while also delivering up to 10 hours of battery life for on-the-go productivity. Whats more, the XENIA sports a mechanical keyboard with silent, optical switches for excellent responsiveness and durability as well as a Glass surface Precision Touchpad.
XPG XENIA Features
XPG 32GB DDR4 DRAM
XPGs Award-Winning 1TB SX8200 Pro SSD
Intel Core i7 Processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660Ti Graphics Card
Optical Mechanical Keyboard with Per-Key RGB
Wi-Fi 6 Certified
Thunderbolt 3 Technology
15.6" Full HD IPS Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate
Narrow Bezel Design
Lightweight and Slim Magnesium Alloy Design
XPG PRIME (beta) Control Center
Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life
The XPG XENIA Gaming Laptop is available in Taiwan, U.S and Mexico, and will follow in other markets in Q3 2020. Now available in the United States via Adorama. The XPG Xenia with GeForce GTX 1660Ti sells for US$1,699.00 while the model with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q sells for US$2,199.00. Learn more about the XPG XENIA at XPG.com.