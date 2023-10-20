Yamaha ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 Limited Edition Nier:Automata Gaming Mixers Coming To The US

Yamaha presents the creation of a special limited model of the ZG01 game streaming audio mixer created as a collaboration with the "NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a" anime. Two limited edition models will be available in two colour schemes replicating those of the support units called Pods that accompany the main characters 2B and 9S in the anime.
Inspired by the NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a anime series, the limited-edition gaming mixers will be on display at TwitchCon in Las Vegas happening this October 20th to 22nd.
Product Features
- ZG01 042: Pod 042 An aircraft with a white-based colour scheme that accompanies 2B.
- ZG01 153: Pod 153 An aircraft with a black-based colour scheme that accompanies 9S.
About the Yamaha ZG01 Gaming Mixer
The Yamaha ZG01 game streaming audio mixer delivers gamers a uniquely immersive audio experience by allowing users to tailor game audio, their voice, and the voice of a chat partner to their playback environment using the intuitive controller and specialized audio effects for each. It also provides the ideal audio to both their chat partner and the streaming audience thanks to ViReal 3D technology. The mixer features physical controls explicitly designed for gameplay, voice chat, and game streaming to provide simple and intuitive management of all audio signals.
Learn more about the Yamaha ZG01 042 / ZG01 153 Game Streaming Audio Mixer.
Pricing and Availability
The Yamaha ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 audio mixers are already available in Europe, at £368.00 in the United Kingdom. The ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 will be available in the United States this winter for $329.95 MSRP.