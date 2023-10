Yamaha ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 Limited Edition Nier:Automata Gaming Mixers Coming To The US

- ZG01 042: Pod 042 – An aircraft with a white-based colour scheme that accompanies 2B.- ZG01 153: Pod 153 – An aircraft with a black-based colour scheme that accompanies 9S.The Yamaha ZG01 game streaming audio mixer delivers gamers a uniquely immersive audio experience by allowing users to tailor game audio, their voice, and the voice of a chat partner to their playback environment using the intuitive controller and specialized audio effects for each. It also provides the ideal audio to both their chat partner and the streaming audience thanks to ViReal™ 3D technology. The mixer features physical controls explicitly designed for gameplay, voice chat, and game streaming to provide simple and intuitive management of all audio signals.Learn more about the Yamaha ZG01 042 / ZG01 153 Game Streaming Audio Mixer The Yamaha ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 audio mixers are already available in Europe, at £368.00 in the United Kingdom. The ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 will be available in the United States this winter for $329.95 MSRP.