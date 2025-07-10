YESTON x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT Graphics Card Unveiled

Advanced Thermal Management for Optimal Performance

Striking Cybernetic Design with Dynamic Lighting

Specifications

GPU Core: Navi48

Stream Processors: 4096

Base Clock: 24002970 MHz

Boost Clock: 25203060 MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6, 256-bit bus

Memory Speed: 20 Gbps

Power Connectors: 3 × 8-pin (Recommended PSU: 850W+)

Outputs: 3 × DisplayPort, 1 × HDMI

The Yeston x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT introduces YESTON's proprietary "Cold Blood System", a sophisticated cooling solution engineered to maintain peak performance under demanding workloads. Key features include: 9.3cm dual-ball-bearing fans for reduced noise and enhanced durability 7x6mm composite heat pipes and a VC vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation 12-layer stacked PCB design to ensure uniform temperature distributionThe card also incorporates "Heat Silent Disappearance" technology, leveraging bionic airflow vents to optimise cooling efficiency while minimising acoustic output. The fan supports smart start/stop functionality, ensuring silent operation during low-intensity tasks.The Yeston x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT stands out with its bionic skeletal structure, inspired by futuristic biomechanical themes. The design includes: A CNC-milled backplate with laser-etched Radeon branding and fluid, asymmetrical patterns Multi-zone ARGB lighting embedded within the frame, offering two customizable modes: Xenolume Spectrum Mode: Dynamic, shifting colour effects Motherboard Sync Mode: Seamless synchronisation with other ARGB componentsYESTON describes the card as a "cross-dimensional fusion", blending industrial-grade materials with organic design elements to create a visually striking yet functionally robust product. The Yeston x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT is slated for release in China in Q3 2025.