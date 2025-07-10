YESTON x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT Graphics Card Unveiled

Yeston, in collaboration with GravaStar, has unveiled the Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT, a graphics card that blurs the line between high-performance hardware and avant-garde cybernetic aesthetics. Yeston, popular for its "waifu" designed graphics cards, developed the Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT to sport a futuristic design with GravaStar. The graphics card was announced at Yeston's X account. Yeston also announced the graphics card on their Weibo account, which contained more information about the specifications and features.
Advanced Thermal Management for Optimal PerformanceThe Yeston x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT introduces YESTON's proprietary "Cold Blood System", a sophisticated cooling solution engineered to maintain peak performance under demanding workloads. Key features include:
9.3cm dual-ball-bearing fans for reduced noise and enhanced durability
7x6mm composite heat pipes and a VC vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation
12-layer stacked PCB design to ensure uniform temperature distribution
The card also incorporates "Heat Silent Disappearance" technology, leveraging bionic airflow vents to optimise cooling efficiency while minimising acoustic output. The fan supports smart start/stop functionality, ensuring silent operation during low-intensity tasks.
Striking Cybernetic Design with Dynamic Lighting
The Yeston x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT stands out with its bionic skeletal structure, inspired by futuristic biomechanical themes. The design includes:
A CNC-milled backplate with laser-etched Radeon branding and fluid, asymmetrical patterns
Multi-zone ARGB lighting embedded within the frame, offering two customizable modes:
Xenolume Spectrum Mode: Dynamic, shifting colour effects
Motherboard Sync Mode: Seamless synchronisation with other ARGB components
Specifications
GPU Core: Navi48
Stream Processors: 4096
Base Clock: 24002970 MHz
Boost Clock: 25203060 MHz
Memory: 16GB GDDR6, 256-bit bus
Memory Speed: 20 Gbps
Power Connectors: 3 × 8-pin (Recommended PSU: 850W+)
Outputs: 3 × DisplayPort, 1 × HDMI
YESTON describes the card as a "cross-dimensional fusion", blending industrial-grade materials with organic design elements to create a visually striking yet functionally robust product. The Yeston x GravaStar Mercury Nova RX 9070 XT is slated for release in China in Q3 2025.