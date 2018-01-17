YouTube To Apply U.S. Update Globally by June 2021

YouTube announces its latest update regarding its terms of service. The updated terms are similar to the terms of service released in November 2020 for users in the United States. YouTube will apply these changes globally, in effect by June 1, 2021. The updated terms of service include the prohibition of facial recognition information, changes in monetization, and royalty payments and tax.
The new terms may or may not affect the users content moving forward. The facial recognition restrictions in particular could affect a lot of YouTubers such as travel vloggers that are likely to capture random people on camera while live streaming or in uploaded content.
Summary of ChangesFacial recognition restrictions:
The Terms of Service already state that you cannot collect any information that might identify a person without their permission. While this has always included facial recognition information, the new Terms make that explicitly clear.
YouTubes right to monetize:
YouTube has the right to monetize all content on the platform and ads may appear on videos from channels, not in the YouTube Partner Program.
Royalty payments and tax withholding:
For creators entitled to revenue payments, such payments will be treated as royalties from a U.S. tax perspective and Google will withhold taxes where required by law.
The new Terms of Service will take effect on June 1, 2021, for users outside the United States. By continuing to use YouTube after this date, you are agreeing to the new Terms. Please note, if you allow your child to use YouTube Kids, then you are agreeing to the new Terms on behalf of your child as well. YouTube clarifies that the changes should not significantly alter your access or use of the YouTube service.
Learn more about YouTubes terms of service here.