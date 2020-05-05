Z490 Motherboard Roundup

Intel has announced its 10th generation Intel Core processors and unveils the new LGA 1200 socket and an all-new set of Intel 400 Series chipsets to support the new processors. With the announcement comes the new Intel Z490-based motherboards from Intels AIB partners like ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, ASrock, and others. Check out what the AIB partners released so far on the list below.
ASUS
ASUS announces its line-up of Z490 motherboards upon Intels announcement featuring the latest ROG-brand models as well as ASUS models. ASUS also introduces the new ProArt series motherboards that target professional content creators. See ASUSs line-up of Z490 motherboards below.
ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme
ASUS ROG Maximus XII Apex
ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula
ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero (Wi-Fi)
ASUS ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming
ASUS ROG Strix Z490-F Gaming
ASUS ROG Strix Z490-I Gaming
ASUS ROG Strix Z490-H Gaming
ASUS ROG Strix Z490-A Gaming
ASUS ROG Strix Z490-G Gaming (Wi-Fi)
ASUS TUF Gaming Z490-Plus
ASUS TUF Gaming Z490-Plus (Wi-Fi)
ASUS ProArt Z490-Creator 10G
ASUS Prime Z490-A
ASUS Prime Z490-P
ASUS Prime Z490-V
ASUS Prime Z490M-Plus
ASRock
ASRock releases its line-up of Z490 motherboard consisting of the Taichi, Steel Legend, and Phantom Gaming models. Check out ASRocks models below.
ASRock Z490 Taichi
ASRock Z490 Steel Legend
ASRock Z490 PG Velocita
ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4/ax
ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4/ac
ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4/2.5G
ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4
ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3
ASRock Z490 Extreme4
ASRock Z490 Pro4
ASRock Z490M Pro4
BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR keeps up with the competition and releases its RACING Series Z490 motherboards.
BIOSTAR RACING Z490GTA EVO
BIOSTAR RACING Z490GTA
BIOSTAR RACING Z490GTN
COLORFUL
COLORFUL also releases its Z490 motherboard line-up with an iGame model and CVN model, both sporting the standard ATX motherboard form-factor.
COLORFUL iGame Z490 VULCAN X
COLORFUL CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20
EVGA
EVGA introduces two Z490 motherboards upon release, the next-generation DARK motherboard with a whooping 18-power phase design.
EVGA Z490 DARK
EVGA Z490 FTW WiFi
GIGABYTE
GIGABYTEs Z490 motherboard line-up also uses the previous-generations naming schemes except for the DESIGNARE series which are now named the VISION motherboards.
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS MASTER
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA
GIGABYTE Z490I AORUS ULTRA
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ELITE
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ELITE AC
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS PRO AX
GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA G2
GIGABYTE Z490 VISION G
GIGABYTE Z490 GAMING X
GIGABYTE Z490M GAMING X
GIGABYTE Z490M
GIGABYTE Z490 UD
GIGABYTE Z490 UD AC
MSI
MSIs Z490 line-up retains the name naming scheme as the previous-generation Z390 motherboards consisting of the MEG, MAG, and MPG lines.
MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE
MSI MEG Z490 ACE
MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI
MSI MPG Z490M GAMING EDGE WIFI
MSI Z490-A PRO