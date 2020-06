ZADAK Announces the MOAB II ELITE, a Flagship Compact Water Cooled PC Case

Motherboard Options (M-ATX):



Intel



• ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING

• GIGABYTE Z490M

• ASRock Z490M Pro4

• ROG MAXIMUS XI GENE

• GIGABYTE B360M AORUS GAMING 3

• GIGABYTE B360M AORUS PRO

• MSI MAG Z390M MORTAR



AMD



• GIGABYTE B450M GAMING

• GIGABYTE B450 AORUS M



CPU Options:- Intel 1200, 115x Socket, AMD AM4 (Ryzen) series Desktop Processors



Water Block Material:- Copper, Aluminium



Water Block Dimension:- 88mm*88mm*20mm (non-Bracket)



Radiator Material:- Aluminium



Radiator Dimension:- 276mm*120mm*30mm



Product Dimensions:- 311 x 193 x 371 (L x W x H mm)



Packing Dimensions:- 472 x 347 x 639 (L x W x H mm)



Net Weight:- 7.3 kg



Gross Weight:- 11 kg

, a leading provider of PC enthusiast components, introduces the, the next gen. compact water cooled PC case into their growing line of products. The MOAB II ELITE is a compact case (311mm x 193mm x 371mm), built around the patented CNC-milled aluminum water distribution plate. The distribution plate is meticulously designed and manufactured with built-in water channels to reduce unnecessary tubing for clean builds. The MOAB II ELITE is now compatible with graphics card of up to 280mm in length and most m-ATX motherboards. Other notable features include the world’s first capacitive touch switch for powering on/off, a digital display providing real-time water temperature measurements, and customizable ARGB accent lighting.The MOAB II ELITE also features the patented CNC-milled aluminum water distribution plate, that eliminates unnecessary tubing. The unit itself is hidden in the center of the case. While this creates a compact build, it also reduces the risk of leaking and cracking. In addition, the case includes a 240mm radiator connected to the water distribution plate, which is strategically placed on the backside.For monitoring even the most power-hungry systems, the MOAB II ELITE is equipped with a digital display for real-time water temperature measurements. Users will have an accurate display of their PC water cooling temperature levels to avoid overheating. Also included is the water level indicator, which is found on the side of the case. This additional feature displays the water cooling levels so users will know when they need to make necessary adjustments.While maintaining its compact size, the MOAB II ELITE has updated the connecting outlet to the CPU block, allowing it to adjust horizontally and vertically making it compatible with most m-ATX motherboards. In addition, The MOAB II ELITE is now compatible with any graphics cards of up to 280mm in length, and easily slotted on the side of the case.The MOAB II ELITE features the world’s only capacitive touch power switch. This one-of-a-kind intelligent design operates the on/off function when users slide their finger across the capacitive strip, a demonstration of ZADAK’s PC innovation.For more information, visit: https://www.zadak.biz/products/content/64