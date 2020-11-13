ZADAK Hosts Product Showcase Virtual Event and Announce New Sales Channels Worldwide

ZADAK is proud to host its Product Showcase Virtual Event on YouTube and announces new sales channels worldwide. ZADAK's virtual event was on November 13th, 9am EST, where viewers get to learn about ZADAKs latest product line up, information on new sales channels worldwide, as well as get a chance to win some great prizes. Watch the Product Showcase Virtual Event video below.
ZADAK MOAB II Elite
The latest open case from ZADAK makes custom water cooling accessible to all. Featuring an aluminum distro plate that acts as a mounting platform for all the PC hardware, the ZADAK MOAB II Elite is compatible with most AMD and Intel MICRO-ATX motherboards, with an innovative flexible CPU water block. Using a capacitive touch switch to power on the PC, and an integrated LCD screen to monitor the CPU temperature, the MOAB II Elite not only brings creative features but also offers a look that is modern and classic.
ZADAK SPARK AIO Liquid Cooling
The SPARK AIO is ZADAKs newest 240 CPU all-in-one cooler. The dual-fan AIO liquid cooling system offers excellent quiet cooling, no-fuss installation, and a design that bears the hallmarks of ZADAK' s key brand focus on the original design and exquisite craftsmanship. Compatible and easy to install on both AMD and Intel platforms, the SPARK AIO exhibits accents of Addressable RGB through the fans and CPU block header which can be easily controlled via motherboard light software.
ZADAK DDR4 RAM Line-up
ZADAK is presenting four of its best memory modules which represent a wide spectrum of performance, capacity, and design. Starting with the SHIELD RGB with the fastest frequency at 4266MHz, the SPARK RGB for high-performance gaming PC with unique light effects, the MOAB RGB with support for INTEL XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking, and the TWIST with an ultra low-profile non-RGB look and the highest capacity at 32GB for a single slot, ZADAK has something for everyone. Each RAM heatsink design represents the company statement of craftsmanship with a unique design, finishes, as well as different lighting effects to suit every style of PC enthusiast.
ZADAK SPARK PCIe Gen 3x4 M.2 RGB
Capable of delivering speeds of up to 3,400MB/s in read and 3,000MB/s in write, the compact SSD does so with high stability by supporting S.M.A.R.T. as well as ECC. The SPARK M.2 offers perfect compatibility with the latest INTEL and AMD platforms and features the industrys most compact and heaviest heatsink for marvelous heat dissipation. The built-in LEDs offer a sophisticated RGB illumination around the exquisite and meticulously design heatsink. Available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, the SPARK M.2 is ZADAKs pride in storage.