ZADAK Introduces SPARK RGB PCIe SSD

ZADAK unveils the SPARK PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 RGB SSD. Designed for gamers and high-end PC users, the ZADAK SPARK RGB PCIe SSD offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,200/3,000MB/s and capacities of up to 2TB. It features an aluminium heatsink with eye-catching customizable RGB lighting. ZADAK also covers the SSD with a 5-year warranty and is expected to be available in late July 2020.
Top Performance for the High-End User
The ZADAK SPARK RGB PCIe SSD is compatible with both AMD and Intel systems, ideal for power users looking for performance and large capacity. The SPARK RGB SSD is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.
Cool Looking Aluminium Heatsink
The SPARK PCIe SSDs heat spreader showcases ZADAKs exceptional craftsmanship that includes a rigorous production process of diamond cutting, sandblasting and aluminium extrusion. The advanced heat spreader also delivers heat dissipation of up to 35% compared to bare M.2 SSDs. In addition, the ARGB lighting is designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and others.
Built-in S.M.A.R.T
The ZADAK SPARK SSD has built-in Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Report Technology (S.M.A.R.T) for a longer lifespan and ensures optimal performance.
ECC Data Protection
The ZADAK SPARK RGB PCIe SSD is also equipped with Error-Correcting Code memory (ECC) for stable data protection with up to 72bit/1kb of data protected by the single-bit error immune memory system.
Pricing and Availability
The ZADAK SPARK RGB PCIe M.2 SSD will be available in late June 2020, starting at US$199 for the 512GB capacity model and US$389 for the 2TB capacity model.
