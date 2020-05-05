ZADAK Push Clock Speeds with Low Profile TWIST DDR4 DIMMs

Type:- 288-Pin DDR4 U-DIMM



Series:- TWIST



Speed:



- PC4-21300 / DDR4 2666 MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.2V

- PC4-24000 / DDR4 3000 MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V

- PC4-25600 / DDR4 3200 MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V

- PC4-28800 / DDR4 3600 MHz CL18-22-22-38 1.35V

- PC4-28800 / DDR4 3600 MHz CL17-19-19-39 1.35V

- PC4-32000 / DDR4 4000 MHz CL18-22-22-38 1.35V

- PC4-33000 / DDR4 4133 MHz CL19-21-21-42 1.4V



Capacity:



- 8GB (8GB x 1)

- 16GB (16GB x 1)

- 32GB (32GB x 1)

- 16GB (8GB x 2) Kit 2

- 32GB (16GB x 2) Kit 2

- 64GB (32GB x 2) Kit 2

- 32GB (8GB x 4) Kit 4

- 64GB (16GB x 4) Kit 4

- 128GB (32GB x 4) Kit 4

- 128GB (16GB x 8) Kit 8

- 256GB (32GB x 8) Kit 8



Color:- Black and silver



Heat Spreader:- Anodized Aluminium



Measurements:- {W)13.5cm x (H)3.5cm x (D)0.5cm



Warranty:- Limited lifetime warranty

, a leading provider of enthusiast PC gaming components and innovative water cooling solutions, announces the, a new DDR4 memory series featuring a low profile design with clock speeds ranging from 2666MHz to 4133MHz at a latency of 19-21-21-42 1.4V, and capacity from 8GB to 256GB. Engineered for performance and compatibility, the TWIST DDR4 memories support Intel XMP 2.0 profiles for effortless overclocking, and offer superior heat dissipation with their aluminum alloy heat sink. With a low-profile design and extensive Qualified Vendor List (QVL) certification, they are sure to fit any build. The TWIST Series DDR4 memory modules achieve the maximum capacity of 32GB for single slot with impressive stability.Sporting a slim anodized aluminum alloy heat sink, the TWIST Series comes in a matte black and brushed aluminum finish for an elegant and sleek look. The refined low profile and compact design of the TWIST is well thought out to provide optimal heat dissipation without compromising on style.Each TWIST DRAM memory stick measures a maximum of 3.5cm (1.38in) in height and is available at speeds of up to 4133MHz, with a single stick maximum capacity of up to 32GB. Fast enough to run most AAA games, the high capacity single-slot option ensures that even the smallest system can multitask without lag.In addition, each TWIST memory Integrated Circuit (IC) is meticulously selected to ensure they meet ZADAKs high-performance requirements. This ensures that each memory stick will perform at the specified speed and voltage without hiccups, and allows ZADAK to combine the TWIST Series with a limited lifetime warranty.ZADAK went above and beyond to ensure the TWIST DDR4 memories have been tested with major motherboard brands, and are certified on their QVL. This proves the TWIST Series can perform across a wide spectrum of scenarios.The Intel Xtreme Memory Profiles are preset overclocking profiles that have been tested to boost memory performance while keeping the system stable. With their support for Intel XMP 2.0 and with the matching CPU, the TWIST DDR4 memory can be fine-tuned by simply selecting the desired XMP profile in the BIOS for a speed boost without having to worry about the computer crashing in the middle of an important task.For more information on the TWIST series and other memory products visit