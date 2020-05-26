ZADAK SPARK AIO 240 Liquid Cooler Launched

ZADAK officially enters the PC cooling market and launches the SPARK AIO 240 Liquid Cooler with addressable RGB lighting on the pump and 120mm fans. The ZADAK SPARK AIO Liquid Cooler features a sleek pump design with premium sleeved tubing. ZADAK covers the SPARK AIO Liquid Cooler with a 5-year warranty.
Engineered for PerformanceThe ZADAK SPARK AIO 240 is equipped with two SPARK 120mm fans that deliver outstanding air pressure. The combination of the dual-fans running at speeds between 500-1800 RPM with high static pressure of 2.5mm and the aluminium radiator of the highest fin density at 22 FPI, the SPARK AIO 240mm brings exceptional thermal exchange performance to keep even the most power-hungry CPUs running at full speed. In addition, the included SPARK 120mm fans operate at impressively quiet levels, emitting a stealthy 18-25dBA, even while the fans are running at higher RPMs. At these levels, the fans meet the noise standards of recording studios, making the SPARK AIO cooling system suitable for those in noise-sensitive fields such as streaming or video/music production.
Vibrant Addressable RGB LightingThe SPARK AIO liquid cooler also features world-leading technology of 2nd generation ARGB lighting. Vibrant ARGB LEDs frame the radiator fans and ZADAKs custom-designed CPU pump head. The SPARK AIO is compatible with RGB software programs ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, which provides users more PC component and peripheral synchronization possibilities for the ultimate experience in RGB personalization.
Compatibility
- Intel LGA 115X, LGA 1200, LGA 2011, LGA 2011-3, LGA 2066
- AMD AM4
Pricing and Availability
The ZADAK SPARK 240 AIO Liquid Cooler is now available at selected retailers worldwide at US$159 MSRP. Learn more about the ZADAK SPARK AIO LIQUID COOLER at the ZADAK website.