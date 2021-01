ZOTAC Adds GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo Inspired by the Ethereal Aurora Lights

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards feature a more refined IceStorm 2.0 cooling system designed to deliver improved cooling. The improved cooling design includes the all-new 11-blade fan design that increases airflow by up to 10% compared to the previous generation fan design. A powerful aluminium fin-stack array heatsink with six copper heat pipes distribute heat more evenly. Users now have more control over the fans with the Active Fan Control feature, allowing independent adjustments to each cooling fan on the graphics card to deliver precise cooling as needed.2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores3rd Generation Tensor CoresCaptivating HoloBlack DesignZOTAC SPECTRA 2.0 RGB LightingImproved IceStorm 2.0 Advanced CoolingActive Fan Control with FREEZE Fan StopMetal Wraparound RGB BackplateFireStorm UtilityVR ReadyLearn more about the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo (ZT-A30700F-10P) edition graphics card at ZOTAC.com