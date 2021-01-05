ZOTAC Adds GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo Inspired by the Ethereal Aurora Lights
ZOTAC expands its new AMP Holo graphics card line with the GeForce RTX 3070 variant. The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo features the aesthetic HoloBlack design inspired by the Ethereal Aurora lights. The HoloBlack design is an inspiring electroplated workmanship on a translucent flourish that provides an iridescent holographic finish with eye-catching shifts of colours. The unique and colourful addressable RGB lighting is wrapped around the card including the metal backplate portion, fully customizable using the ZOTAC SPECTRA 2.0 software.
The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards feature a more refined IceStorm 2.0 cooling system designed to deliver improved cooling. The improved cooling design includes the all-new 11-blade fan design that increases airflow by up to 10% compared to the previous generation fan design. A powerful aluminium fin-stack array heatsink with six copper heat pipes distribute heat more evenly. Users now have more control over the fans with the Active Fan Control feature, allowing independent adjustments to each cooling fan on the graphics card to deliver precise cooling as needed.
Features
2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores
3rd Generation Tensor Cores
Captivating HoloBlack Design
ZOTAC SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting
Improved IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop
Metal Wraparound RGB Backplate
FireStorm Utility
VR Ready
Learn more about the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo (ZT-A30700F-10P) edition graphics card at ZOTAC.com
Comments
Recent Stories
« Mad Catz Introduces R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse · ZOTAC Adds GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo Inspired by the Ethereal Aurora Lights