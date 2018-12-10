ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Series Announced

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge

The snowy graphics card delivers with a strong factory overclock out of the box with cooling to match. At just 231.9mm / 9.13, IceStorm 2.0 brings advanced cooling with FREEZE Fan Stop and Active Fan Control features equipped with an offset 90mm / 100mm 11 blade fans, a wide aluminium fin-stack array heatsink, and five 6mm copper heat pipes for maximum heat dissipation. The matching metal wraparound backplate and LED logo lighting unify the overall design for a balanced aesthetic.- White Limited Edition- 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores- 3rd Gen Tensor Cores- White LED Lighting- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling- Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop- Metal Wraparound Backplate- FireStorm Utility- VR ReadyTwin Edge OC and Twin Edge blend performance and simplicity, featuring a compact length of just 8.8 inches or 224.1mm in a dual-slot configuration. The cooling solution consists of a wide aluminium fin-stack array heat sink paired with three 6mm copper heat pipes radiating from a single GPU cold plate. Dual 90mm and 11-blade fans provide up to 10% more airflow than previous generation designs and paired with FREEZE Fan Stop and Active Fan Control.- 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores- 3rd Gen Tensor Cores- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling- Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop- Metal Backplate- FireStorm Utility- VR ReadyThe ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Series graphics cards will be available starting in the 2nd half of February 2021. To learn more, please visit the following product pages below.