ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Series Announced

ZOTAC is proud to unveil the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Series based on the advanced NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Series introduces three models - AMP White Edition, Twin Edge OC, and Twin Edge.
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition
The snowy graphics card delivers with a strong factory overclock out of the box with cooling to match. At just 231.9mm / 9.13, IceStorm 2.0 brings advanced cooling with FREEZE Fan Stop and Active Fan Control features equipped with an offset 90mm / 100mm 11 blade fans, a wide aluminium fin-stack array heatsink, and five 6mm copper heat pipes for maximum heat dissipation. The matching metal wraparound backplate and LED logo lighting unify the overall design for a balanced aesthetic.
Features:
- White Limited Edition
- 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
- 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
- White LED Lighting
- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
- Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop
- Metal Wraparound Backplate
- FireStorm Utility
- VR Ready
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge
Twin Edge OC and Twin Edge blend performance and simplicity, featuring a compact length of just 8.8 inches or 224.1mm in a dual-slot configuration. The cooling solution consists of a wide aluminium fin-stack array heat sink paired with three 6mm copper heat pipes radiating from a single GPU cold plate. Dual 90mm and 11-blade fans provide up to 10% more airflow than previous generation designs and paired with FREEZE Fan Stop and Active Fan Control.
Features:
- 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
- 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
- Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop
- Metal Backplate
- FireStorm Utility
- VR Ready
Availability
The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Series graphics cards will be available starting in the 2nd half of February 2021. To learn more, please visit the following product pages below.
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC