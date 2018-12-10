ZOTAC GAMING Launches Survive with Power Campaign

ZOTAC, in collaboration with Sony Pictures, launches the Survive with Power campaign featuring the upcoming film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. ZOTAC GAMING will be giving away Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City themed hardware, which will include AMP Extreme Holo graphics cards, a Magnus One ultimate Mini PC, and more.
ZOTAC GAMING x Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityThe Survive with Power campaign kicks off today and will run until December 17, 2021. For a limited time, ZOTAC and RESIDENT EVIL fans will have a chance to win one of the ZOTAC GAMING Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Limited Edition Graphics Card or Mini PC hardware. Challenge yourself with ZOTAC's Escape to Win Mini Game and enter to win one of the ultimate prizes in the grand lucky draw, as well as joining ZOTAC's social media giveaway where more awesome prizes await. Visit Official Page for more details.
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition
Get equipped with the ultimate cooling and power to survive the worst of any game. The HoloBlack design turns ruby red with the limited-edition Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Graphics Card. With the power of the GeForce RTX, see with real-time ray traced visuals, play in up to 4K with greater graphics efficiency with DLSS enhanced AI graphics processing, and react quickly with NVIDIA Reflex.
ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS ONE Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition
Fight the thirsty zombies and other evils and survive with the ultimate compact system MAGNUS ONE. At just 8.3 litres, MAGNUS ONE takes full advantage of the small footprint to feature the most powerful hardware including a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the powerful Intel Core i7 processor to offer unrivalled performance.
About Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Film
Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The companys exodus left the city a wasteland with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.
Visit the campaign page at https://www.zotac.com/page/resident-evil-welcome-to-raccoon-city