ZOTAC Gaming Unleashes GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Series Graphics Cards

HoloBlack Design

Powerful Cooling

Featuring the unique HoloBlack design, the ZOTAC AMP Holo models deliver factory-overclocked performance out of the box and feature an aurora-like holographic finish allowing the lighting paths underneath to shine through. The Dynamic RGB lighting can be customized with the FireStorm utility enabling the changing of colours and lighting modes. The ZOTAC AMP Extreme Holo utilizes a new cooler focused on a performance featuring the acclaimed HoloBlack design and design cues from the current ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series models.ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Series uses a 3-slot thick aluminium heatsink with triple-fan cooling. A new and improved densely packed heat pipe design delivers 72% more direct contact to the GPU over the previous generation cooler design. All the new models of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti series tap into the refined IceStorm 2.0 cooling system. Triple fans featuring 11 blades provide up to 10% more airflow than the previous generations fan designs.ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AMP Extreme Holo (coming soon)ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo (coming soon)The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Series will be available starting June 3rd, 2021, while the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Series will be available starting June 10th, 2021. AMP Extreme Holo will be available early July 2021.