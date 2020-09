ZOTAC Introduces GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition

Specifications

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

CUDA cores: 2176

Video Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Bus: 256-bit

Engine Boost Clock: 1680 MHz

Memory Clock: 14.0 Gbps

PCI Express: 3.0

Recommended Power Supply: 550W

Power Consumption: 175W

Power input: 8-pin PCIe power

Cooling: Dual fan

Slot Size: Dual slot

Card Dimensions: 209.6mm x 119.3mm x 41mm (8.3in x 4.7in x 1.61in)

ZOTAC did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition graphics card at ZOTAC.com