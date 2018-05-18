ZOTAC Introduces GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition

ZOTAC introduces the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition (ZT-T20610K-10M) graphics card sporting a white shroud and backplate to go with white-themed PC builds. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition comes in the compact form-factor having the same dimensions and cooling design as the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER MINI at 209.6mm x 119.3mm x 41mm (LxWxH). However, the ZOTAC RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition adapts the higher factory overclock of the larger ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER AMP edition with its 1680 MHz Boost Clock.
The ZOTAC RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition only comes with white LED lighting and features ZOTACs IceStorm 2.0 Cooling. It packs 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 14.0 Gbps. It comes with three DisplayPort 1.4 (up to [email protected]) and a single HDMI 2.0 port (up to [email protected]), supports up to quad displays.
Specifications
GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
CUDA cores: 2176
Video Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Memory Bus: 256-bit
Engine Boost Clock: 1680 MHz
Memory Clock: 14.0 Gbps
PCI Express: 3.0
Recommended Power Supply: 550W
Power Consumption: 175W
Power input: 8-pin PCIe power
Cooling: Dual fan
Slot Size: Dual slot
Card Dimensions: 209.6mm x 119.3mm x 41mm (8.3in x 4.7in x 1.61in)
ZOTAC did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER OC White Edition graphics card at ZOTAC.com.