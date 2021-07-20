ZOTAC MEK HERO Gaming PCs Launched in the United States

ZOTAC is excited to announce the market launch of the newest addition to the popular MEK gaming desktop series. Introducing the ZOTAC MEK HERO PC Gaming series - bringing PC gamers a high-performance gaming desktop with a hassle-free operation and unrivalled quality.
The ZOTAC MEK HERO Gaming PCs are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and ZOTAC GAMING RTX 30 Series graphics cards. The ZOTAC MEK HERO will be available in the United States via Newegg.
The ZOTAC MEK HERO G1 A5636 and G1 A5837 gaming desktops are built from a sturdy, compact minimalistic Micro ATX chassis that features a tempered 4mm thick magnetic and hinged glass side panel with easy to access USB and audio ports located on the top-front. Preinstalled are three 120mm RGB intake cooling fans located at the front and a single 120mm exhaust fan at the rear to ensure strong airflow and heat dissipation.
For superior processor cooling, the ZOTAC MEK HERO G1 A5837 is equipped exclusively with an EK AIO 240D-RGB CPU liquid cooler by EKWB with the 240mm radiator placed at the top panel, for cooling components effectively and without restriction.
In order to offer users an uncompromised PC gaming experience, the MEK HERO series features the latest ZOTAC GAMING RTX 30 Series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen CPU. The MEK HERO G1 A5837 comes with a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an RTX 3060 graphics card. ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 series graphic cards feature enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed GDDR6 memory to amplify gaming performance. NVIDIA Integrated Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 AI Acceleration technology create incredible in-game image quality, rendering capabilities, and visual experiences across supported games.
To further enhance performance, the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor - the MEK Hero G1 A5837 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor. Additional components consist of a Seagate M.2 NVMe SSD and HDD for storage, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 memory to deliver snappy performance, and a Gold Certified power supply for efficiency and stability. The MEK HERO series comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Home Edition and is Windows 11 ready.
Specifications
Warranty and Support
The ZOTAC MEK HERO gaming PCs are backed with a 1-year warranty on parts and a 3-year labor warranty with lifetime access to ZOTACs Technical Support. The ZOTAC MEK HERO PCs are exclusively available at Newegg.
Pricing
ZOTAC MEK HERO G1 A5636 Gaming Desktop is available on Newegg for US$1,699.99.
ZOTAC MEK HERO G1 A5837 Gaming Desktop is available on Newegg for US$2,199.99.