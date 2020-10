ZOTAC Updates FireStorm Software with RGB Update for RTX 30-Series Cards

ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity no RGB lighting



ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series



How to Download and Install

ZOTAC notes that on some browsers the FireStorm software file download will receive a warning, simply proceed with the download by clicking “KEEP ANYWAYS”. Once downloaded, unzip the file and run the FireStorm executable file to begin installation. Once installed, the FireStorm software icon can be found on the desktop, double click to run the application.Upon launch, the FireStorm software should give a notification about the new Firmware update available. Go ahead and click on “YES, INSTALL UPDATE”. Wait for the update to be complete upon reading a successful installation notification.With the new firmware installed, ZOTAC SPECTRA will now be able to customize the RGB lighting zones on the ZOTAC GAMING RT 3080 Trinity, ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity OC, and ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3090 Trinity graphics cards.Learn more and read ZOTAC’s troubleshooting guide at ZOTAC.com