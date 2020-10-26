ZOTAC Updates FireStorm Software with RGB Update for RTX 30-Series Cards

ZOTAC releases the updated FireStorm software version 3.0.0.018E for the ZOTAC GAMING RT 3080 Trinity, ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity OC, and ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3090 Trinity where the RGB lighting on the card stopped working. The latest FireStorm firmware claims to have fixed this issue on the RTX 30-Series graphics cards. The new and updated ZOTAC FireStorm software for ZOTACs GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards is now available for download. Users can download the software at https://www.zotac.com/us/page/firestorm
How to Download and InstallZOTAC notes that on some browsers the FireStorm software file download will receive a warning, simply proceed with the download by clicking KEEP ANYWAYS. Once downloaded, unzip the file and run the FireStorm executable file to begin installation. Once installed, the FireStorm software icon can be found on the desktop, double click to run the application.
Upon launch, the FireStorm software should give a notification about the new Firmware update available. Go ahead and click on YES, INSTALL UPDATE. Wait for the update to be complete upon reading a successful installation notification.
With the new firmware installed, ZOTAC SPECTRA will now be able to customize the RGB lighting zones on the ZOTAC GAMING RT 3080 Trinity, ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity OC, and ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3090 Trinity graphics cards.
Learn more and read ZOTACs troubleshooting guide at ZOTAC.com