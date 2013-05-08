ZOTAC ZBOX Mini-PCs and MEK Gaming PCs Compatible with Windows 11

With Microsoft announcing the worldwide availability of Windows 11 by October 5th, ZOTAC announces Windows 11 compatibility with their lineup of ZBOX mini-PCs and MEK gaming PCs. ZOTAC has listed all the models that are Windows 11 compatible, please see list below.
ZOTAC 1ZBOX E Series
ZBOX-ECM73070C
ZBOX-ECM7307LH
ZBOX-ECM53060C
ZBOX-EN072080S
ZBOX-EN052070S
ZBOX-EN052060C
ZBOX-EN72080V
ZBOX-EN72070V
ZBOX-EN52060V
ZBOX-EN51660T
ZBOX-EC72070D
ZBOX-EC52070D
ZBOX-EC72070S
ZBOX-EC52060S
ZOTAC ZBOX Q Series
ZBOX-QCM7T3000
ZBOX-QX3P5000
ZBOX-QX3P3000
ZOTAC ZBOX VR Series
ZBOX-VR7N73
ZBOX-VR7N72
Inspire Studio Series
ZT-SCF72060S
ZOTAC ZBOX M Series
ZBOX-MI662NANO
ZBOX-MI622NANO
ZBOX-MA621NANO
ZBOX-MI660NANO
ZBOX-MI640NANO
ZBOX-MI620NANO
ZBOX-MI621NANO
ZBOX-MI574
ZBOX-MI554
ZBOX-MI642
ZBOX-MI623
ZOTAC ZBOX C Series
ZBOX-CI662NANO
ZBOX-CI642NANO
ZBOX-CI622NANO
ZBOX-CA621NANO
ZBOX-CI660NANO
ZBOX-CI640NANO
ZBOX-CI620NANO
ZBOX-CI621NANO
ZBOX-CI331NANO
ZBOX-CI329NANO
ZBOX-CI341
ZOTAC ZBOX P Series
ZBOX-PI335-GK
ZBOX-PI225-GK
ZOTAC ZBOX B Series
ZBOX-BI329
ZOTAC GAMING MEK ULTRA Gaming Desktop
MEK ULTRA-GU208TC7R1B
MEK ULTRA-GU208TC901B
MEK ULTRA-GU208TC701B
MEK ULTRA-GU2080C701B
MEK ULTRA-GU2070C701B
ZOTAC GAMING MEK MINI Gaming Desktop
MEKMINI-GM2070C5R0B
MEKMINI-GM2070C5R1B
MEKMINI-GM2070C7R0B
MEKMINI-GM2070C7R1B
MEKMINI-GM206SC5R0B
MEKMINI-GM206SC5R1B
MEKMINI-GM207SC7R0B
MEKMINI-GM207SC7R1B
MEKMINI-GM2060C5R0B
MEKMINI-GM2060C5R1B
ZOTAC GAMING MEK1 Gaming Desktop
MEK1-G11080C700B
MEK1-G11080C701B
MEK1-G12060C5R0B
MEK1-G12060C5R1B
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Support
The listed models above will require a BIOS update to enable the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) feature. The new BIOS needs to be created, tested, and then finally released for public download on the ZOTAC Download Center webpage.
One exception that doesnt require a BIOS update are the ZOTAC GAMING MEK ULTRA systems. However, a BIOS change is still needed where you will need to enter the BIOS menu and enable the Intel Trusted Platform Technology feature under the SECURITY tab of the BIOS menu.