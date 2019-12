ZOWIE Announces New XL2746S Esports Monitor and DyAc+ Technology

DyAc+ Technology

Models and Comparison

DyAc+ makes vigorous in-game actions such as spraying less blur. This allows gamers to see the position of crosshair and impact points more clearly which can help with recoil control. DyAc+ is based on this same technology and through panel optimization, provides gamers with a different option for actions such as spray control.ZOWIE did not reveal the pricing and availability of the gaming monitor. Learn more about the ZOWIE XL2746S DyAc+ 240Hz gaming monitor here