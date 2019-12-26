ZOWIE Announces New XL2746S Esports Monitor and DyAc+ Technology

ZOWIE, the gaming division of BenQ, announces the new XL2746S eSports gaming monitor featuring the new DyAc+ Technology, a panel optimization that assists gamers in first-player shooter games to achieve a better aim. The ZOWIE XL2746S features a 240Hz native refresh rate to deliver the smoothest and clearest gaming visual experience, perfect for demanding professional esports athletes with high FPS cap. The ZOWIE XL2746S is a 27 Full HD (1080p) gaming monitor packed with a TN display panel with 0.5ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. The gaming monitor supports Adaptive-Sync or FreeSync technology.
The ZOWIE XL2746S comes with gaming features including Black eQualizer that increases visibility in dark scenes that help the user spot hidden enemies. The monitor also features 20 levels of colour vibrance settings for better gaming visual optimization. The XL2746S also comes with an ergonomic stand that allows users to tilt and height adjusts with just one finger to easily obtain the preferred viewing angle. The XL2746S also features ZOWIEs signature removable shield that helps gamers to focus on the game. The monitor also has the S-Switch allowing users to save and transfer three profiles with a driverless design that users can switch with other supported ZOWIE XL gaming monitors.
DyAc+ TechnologyDyAc+ makes vigorous in-game actions such as spraying less blur. This allows gamers to see the position of crosshair and impact points more clearly which can help with recoil control. DyAc+ is based on this same technology and through panel optimization, provides gamers with a different option for actions such as spray control.
Models and Comparison
ZOWIE did not reveal the pricing and availability of the gaming monitor. Learn more about the ZOWIE XL2746S DyAc+ 240Hz gaming monitor here.